Strong conviction in AI infrastructure and semiconductors persisted despite geopolitical volatility, with Alphabet, Apple and Meta strengthened on the long side while Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia experienced rise in short holders

The first half of 2026 was defined by a tale of two stories. An AI-infrastructure investment cycle kept broadening and intensifying as positioning in AI-linked technology and hardware names grew steadily more crowded and consensus-driven from January through June, while markets had to absorb a serious geopolitical shock with an escalating Middle East conflict disrupting the transit of oil and pushing headline inflation meaningfully higher through the spring. Equity markets could not be deterred despite war-driven volatility and inflationary pressures, reaching all-time highs and recovering within weeks, suggesting a powerful underlying growth theme, according to Hazeltree, a leading provider of integrated treasury and liquidity management solutions for alternative asset managers.

The Hazeltree Crowding Report H1 Review 2026 found hedge funds maintained strong positioning in the Magnificent Seven, particularly long interest in Alphabet, Apple and Meta, with a decline in Amazon. At the same time, short positioning increased in Amazon, Microsoft and Nvidia, while Meta and Apple experienced reductions. This underscores a more differentiated approach to individual companies rather than broad-based enthusiasm for the group.

In recent months, semiconductors have continued their run of attracting significant interest from hedge funds unabated. Hazeltree continued to track this activity through the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index, which includes 30 of the largest U.S.-traded semiconductor companies. Since February, overall sentiment has gradually become more bullish, with the share of constituents exhibiting net long positioning increasing from 53% in February to 70% in June. Notable sentiment shifts also emerged in Texas Instruments and NXP Semiconductors, which flipped from short-biased to long-biased in May as measured by net long exposure.

The H1 Review 2026 report provides a look back at hedge fund long and short crowding across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC from January through June of 2026, based on Hazeltree's analysis of anonymized data from approximately 16,000 securities on its proprietary securities-finance platform, representing more than 600 global funds. It includes the ten most crowded regional long and short positions, broken out by large-, mid-, and small-cap categories.?

Hazeltree defines the crowding score as a relative metric that normalizes the number of funds in Hazeltree's community that are long or short a given security within a predefined group (by region and market cap) relative to its peers. When a fund longs a stock, it generally means it either expects the stock's price to rise or is using longs to hedge its exposure to shorts. On the contrary, when a fund shorts a stock, it generally means they either expect the stock's price to drop or are hedging their long exposure.

?"Reflecting on what is generally held to be an extraordinary first half of 2026, hedge fund activity demonstrated remarkable resilience, continuing to favor investment in equities despite a challenging macro uncertainty," commented Tim Smith, managing director, Data Insights, Hazeltree. "Although hedge funds broadly increased long exposure across semiconductor companies during the first half, short interest also rose in Nvidia, underscoring a more selective approach to AI-related securities."?

He added, "Drilling down further on semiconductors, we noted Texas Instruments' striking rise, with its long-to-short fund count ratio increasing from 0.6 on January 1 to 2.2 on June 1 revealing the biggest movement in the entire sector along with a climbing stock price of 68% from Jan 2 to June 30."

Further Highlights at the Single-Name Level

North America: Top Movers (>10% MoM Change in Fund Counts)

?Long crowding increases

Large Cap: Applied Materials, Lam Research, Mastercard and Alphabet

Mid Cap: Axis Capital, Paylocity, Chemed and Armstrong World Industries

Small Cap: BellRing Brands and Kemper

Note: Amazon from the Large Cap group and Inspire Medical Systems from the Small Cap group saw a >10% month-over-month decrease in long fund counts.

??Short crowding increases

Large Cap: Oracle and Nebius Group

Mid Cap: The Campbell's Company, Dropbox and Conagra Brands

Small Cap: Sable Offshore, Canadian Solar and Neogen

Note: Palo Alto Networks from the Large Cap group, Hims Hers from the Mid Cap group, Flowers Foods, and Blackline from the Small Cap group saw a >10% month-over-month decrease in short fund counts.

EMEA: Top Movers (>10% MoM Change in Fund Counts)

?Long crowding increases

Large Cap: NatWest, AIB Group, ABB, Centrica, and AXA

Mid Cap: Drax Group, IMI, and Games Workshop

Small Cap: Atalaya Mining Copper and AMG Critical Materials

Note: IG Group, Bellway from the Mid Cap group, and Gamma Communications from the Small Cap group saw a >10% month-over-month decrease in long fund counts.

?Short crowding increases

Large Cap: CVC Capital Partners and Elia Group

Mid Cap: AUTO1 Group and Sodexo

Small Cap: Vistry Group

Note: Hensoldt from the Mid Cap group, Redcare Pharmacy, and HelloFresh from the Small Cap group saw a >10% month-over-month decrease in short fund counts.

APAC: Top Movers (>10% MoM Change in Fund Counts)

Long crowding increases

Large Cap: Sony

Mid Cap: Aisin and Dai-Dan

Short crowding increases

Large Cap: Toyota, Xiaomi, Panasonic and Nippon Steel

Mid Cap: Nitto Boseki, M3 and Hankyu Hanshin

Small Cap: Deep Yellow and Nankai

Note: Mitsui-Soko and PWR from the Small Cap group saw a >10% month-over-month decrease in short fund counts.

?To view the Hazeltree Crowding Report H1 Review 2026 and past reports, click here.

?Methodology

The Hazeltree Crowding Report H1 Review 2026 is based on anonymized and aggregated positioning data from Hazeltree's proprietary securities-finance platform, which reflects trading activity from its hedge fund client base of more than 600 global funds. It calculates the crowding score by sector and region (Americas, EMEA, and APAC) and analyzes both long and short crowding from January June 2026.

?Note to editors: To be added to the distribution list for this report, please contact btanner@hazeltree.com.

?About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading provider of treasury and liquidity management and optimization solutions purpose-built for the alternative investment industry. Trusted by more than 600 investment firms managing over $4 trillion in assets, Hazeltree empowers hedge funds, private markets firms, and asset managers to enhance operational efficiency, reduce risk, and unlock alpha. Hazeltree's cloud-based platform facilitates nearly $8 billion in daily transactions across more than 10,000 funds. By delivering seamless connectivity across counterparties and service providers, Hazeltree enables clients to optimize cash, credit facilities, margin, and fees-driving stronger returns and greater transparency across the investment lifecycle. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London, Bournemouth, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.hazeltree.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ben Tanner

Hazeltree

btanner@hazeltree.com