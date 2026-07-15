CI&T (NYSE: CINT), a global AI deployment partner for tech-integrated business solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Mistral, a pioneer in open-weight AI models. This multi-year collaboration will accelerate global organizations' ability to deploy advanced AI systems, with CI&T serving as the preferred LATAM partner delivering solutions tailored to local market dynamics.

Together, CI&T and Mistral will drive broader, more cost-effective AI adoption at scale, helping clients operate with greater autonomy and intelligence as they advance toward the agentic enterprise. The collaboration will deliver joint offerings across an end-to-end private AI stack, leveraging open-weight large language models (LLMs) and frontier AI capabilities within existing environments to enhance transparency and performance across generative AI initiatives.

"With a shared vision for AI, CI&T and Mistral are expanding what's possible for organizations," said Cesar Gon, CEO of CI&T. "This partnership builds on our AI capabilities by integrating Mistral's technology into our ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock new levels of innovation, drive strategic impact, and take AI to the next level with confidence and agility."

"By partnering with a tech transformation leader like CI&T, we are enabling organizations to integrate next-generation AI directly into their core operations," said Marjorie Janiewicz, Chief Revenue Officer at Mistral. "Our customizable models, combined with CI&T's enterprise expertise, will ensure enterprises deploy AI that is secure and tailored to their needs, unlocking a new wave of innovation across industries."

At its core, the partnership unites CI&T's deep expertise in AI-driven transformation, application modernization, and agentic customer software development with Mistral's groundbreaking open-weight LLM technology to reimagine the software development lifecycle, deliver AI transformation, and accelerate adoption across the enterprise.

About Mistral

Mistral is a pioneer company in generative artificial intelligence, empowering the world with the tools to build and benefit from the most transformative technology of our time. The company democratizes AI through high-performance, optimized, and cutting-edge open-source models, products and solutions as well as end-to-end infrastructure with Mistral Compute. Headquartered in France and independent, Mistral defends a decentralized and transparent approach to technology, with a strong global presence in the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore. Learn more at www.mistral.ai.

About CI&T (NYSE: CINT)

Through AI deployment, CI&T helps large enterprises move from AI ambition to measurable business impact, combining business strategy, AI-native execution, and IP-based solutions as the global tech-integrated business solutions partner. With a 30-year track record of helping clients navigate change, the company delivers accelerated outcomes through deep expertise across agentic SDLC, application modernization, data AI, martech, professional services and business strategy and building. CI&T's proprietary AI system, CI&T FLOW, and its methodology, Lean AI, boost team productivity and ensure fast, efficient, and scalable results. With more than 8,000 AI Builders across 11 countries, CI&T serves 100+ large enterprises and fast-growth clients worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260715866520/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact:

Illume PR for CI&T

ciandt@illumepr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com