London, July 15, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Rail has been awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing the company among the top 1% of businesses assessed globally by EcoVadis over the past 12 months.This recognition highlights the strength and maturity of Hitachi Rail's sustainability management system and reflects the company's continued commitment to responsible business practices, environmental stewardship, ethical conduct, and supply chain transparency.The EcoVadis Platinum Medal is the highest level of recognition granted by EcoVadis, one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings. The assessment evaluates companies across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement."Sustainability is not an ambition alongside business - it is increasingly integrated into how business creates value. Achieving EcoVadis Platinum reflects the progress we are making in embedding sustainability into the way we operate, make decisions, and manage risk. It also reflects the commitment of colleagues across our business who are strengthening performance, building resilience, and creating value every day," said Dr. Maiya Shibasaki, Chief Sustainability Officer.As a global leader in sustainable transportation solutions, Hitachi Rail continues to invest in innovation that supports the transition to low-carbon mobility, helping cities and regions reduce emissions while improving connectivity and quality of life.The Platinum Medal also underscores Hitachi Rail's commitment to transparency and responsible practices across its value chain. By working closely with suppliers and stakeholders, the company promotes high sustainability standards throughout its operations and business relationships, reinforcing its ambition to contribute to a more sustainable future through innovative rail technologies, digital solutions, and environmentally responsible transportation systems.About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance.Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges.Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.comAbout LumadaAbout Hitachi RailHitachi Rail is committed to driving the transition to sustainable mobility and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer, and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, smooth, and sustainable transportation.With a turnover of more than 7 billion and 24,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a reliable partner for the world's best transport companies. The company's presence is global, but the company is local, with success based on developing local talent and investing in people and communities.Its international expertise and experience covers every part of urban ecosystems, main lines and freight railways, from high-quality production and maintenance of rolling stock to digital signaling, payment systems and smart operations.Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high-speed train, leverages the digital and artificial intelligence expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies.For more information, visit hitachirail.comSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.