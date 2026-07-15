Sinclair Inc.: Sinclair Commends Modernization of Antiquated Media Ownership Restrictions

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair, Inc. President and CEO Chris Ripley issued the following statement in response to the announcement that the Federal Communications Commission will consider modernizing its long outdated national ownership restrictions at its August Open Meeting.

"It should not be controversial to suggest that changed facts should lead to changed rules. We commend Chairman Carr for considering action to modernize the FCC's rules setting the national ownership cap - and for his continued leadership in looking at ways to preserve local news by taking proactive steps to empower local broadcasters. Given the undeniable change and disruption to the media ecosystem, updating these rules to reflect the current landscape is common sense."

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 177 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts; and multicast networks CHARGE!, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair's AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at www.sbgi.net.

Media Contact:

Jessica Bellucci - jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com

Category: Financial