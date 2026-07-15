ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
ZIGUP plc
(the "Company")
The Company announces that on 12 July 2026 nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company (awarded under the Company's Executive Performance Share Plan ("EPSP") on 12 July 2023) partially vested and became exercisable as set out below.
All options under the EPSP are satisfied from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jorge Alarcon Alejandre
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer - Northgate Espana
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of nil cost options under the EPSP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
20,629
Nil
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
12 July 2026
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Harvey Stead
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer - UK & Ireland
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of nil cost options under the EPSP
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
11,721
Nil
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
12 July 2026
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary