ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

The Company announces that on 12 July 2026 nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company (awarded under the Company's Executive Performance Share Plan ("EPSP") on 12 July 2023) partially vested and became exercisable as set out below.

All options under the EPSP are satisfied from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jorge Alarcon Alejandre 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer - Northgate Espana b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of nil cost options under the EPSP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 20,629 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 20,629 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 12 July 2026 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harvey Stead 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer - UK & Ireland b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of nil cost options under the EPSP d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 11,721 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 11,721 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 12 July 2026 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary