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WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
14.07.26 | 08:09
5,150 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIGUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIGUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3005,50019:24
PR Newswire
15.07.2026 19:12 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

The Company announces that on 12 July 2026 nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company (awarded under the Company's Executive Performance Share Plan ("EPSP") on 12 July 2023) partially vested and became exercisable as set out below.

All options under the EPSP are satisfied from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jorge Alarcon Alejandre

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer - Northgate Espana

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of nil cost options under the EPSP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

20,629

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

20,629

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

12 July 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Harvey Stead

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer - UK & Ireland

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of nil cost options under the EPSP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

11,721

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

11,721

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

12 July 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary

© 2026 PR Newswire
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