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WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 09:05
5,200 Euro
-1,89 % -0,100
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIGUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIGUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,40010:59
PR Newswire
24.07.2026 10:24 Uhr
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ZIGUP plc - Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

ZIGUP plc - Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

24 July 2026

ZIGUP PLC

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

ZIGUP plc Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of Annual General Meeting

ZIGUP plc's annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") will take place at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday 29 September 2026 at the offices of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Governor's House, 5 Laurence Pountney Hill, London, EC4R 0BR.

The Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2026 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting, including details of how shareholders can appoint a proxy, are being sent to shareholders today and, in accordance with UKLR 6.4.1, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. In accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A), the regulated information required to be communicated in unedited full text is contained within the Annual Report and Accounts, which is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Copies of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts and the Notice of Annual General Meeting can be accessed from the investor relations section of the Company's website at:

https://www.zigup.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentation; (Annual Report and Accounts); and

https://www.zigup.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm-information(Notice of Annual General Meeting).

For further information contact:

Matthew Barton

Company Secretary

Telephone: 01325 467558

ZIGUP plc

LEI:213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

© 2026 PR Newswire
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