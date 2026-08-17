ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

17 August 2026

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding

Grant of options under the ZIGUP plc Save As You Earn ("SAYE") Scheme

ZIGUP plc announces that on 13 August 2026, Harvey Stead, Chief Executive Officer - UK & Ireland and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"), was granted options over 5,055 ordinary shares of £0.50 each in the Company under the ZIGUP plc Save As You Earn ("SAYE") Scheme at an option price of £3.60 per share.

The SAYE Scheme is an all-employee share scheme.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harvey Stead 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer - UK & Ireland b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the ZIGUP plc Save as you Earn Scheme ("SAYE") d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.60 5,055 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price -Total 5,055 £3.60 £18,198 f) Date of the transaction 13 August 2026 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary