ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17
17 August 2026
ZIGUP plc
(the "Company")
DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding
Grant of options under the ZIGUP plc Save As You Earn ("SAYE") Scheme
ZIGUP plc announces that on 13 August 2026, Harvey Stead, Chief Executive Officer - UK & Ireland and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"), was granted options over 5,055 ordinary shares of £0.50 each in the Company under the ZIGUP plc Save As You Earn ("SAYE") Scheme at an option price of £3.60 per share.
The SAYE Scheme is an all-employee share scheme.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Harvey Stead
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer - UK & Ireland
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the ZIGUP plc Save as you Earn Scheme ("SAYE")
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
-Total
5,055
£3.60
£18,198
f)
Date of the transaction
13 August 2026
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary