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WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Stuttgart
07.08.26 | 20:01
5,400 Euro
+0,93 % +0,050
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIGUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIGUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,75020:25
PR Newswire
07.08.2026 16:48 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

The Company announces that on 6 August 2026 the following nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company were exercised and partially sold (to cover applicable tax obligations arising therefrom).

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jorge Alarcon Alejandre

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer - Northgate Espana

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares under the ZIGUP plc EPSP

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

20,629

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

20,629

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

6 August 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jorge Alarcon Alejandre

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer - Northgate Espana

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet personal tax obligations arising from exercise of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc EPSP.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

463.5p

9,044

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

9,044

463.5p

£41,918.94

f)

Date of the transaction

6 August 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary

© 2026 PR Newswire
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