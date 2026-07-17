Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von einer Mine zu drei: Wie Goldgroup die Geschichte still und leise verändert hat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 | ISIN: GB00B41H7391 | Ticker-Symbol: 21W
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 08:17
5,300 Euro
-3,64 % -0,200
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIGUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIGUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3005,50018:33
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 18:12 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

The Company announces that on 15 July 2026 (the "Award Date") Martin Ward and Rachel Coulson received awards of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Company's Employment Benefit Trust (EBT) in accordance with the rules of the executive annual bonus plan for FY2026 (EAB).

Subject to the rules of the EAB, the shares will be held by J.P. Morgan Nominee Account until the sooner of the third anniversary of the award date or the date on which the director's employment with the Company ceases.

Details of awards granted are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Allocation of shares under the rules of the Company's Executive Annual Bonus Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.495

48,592

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

- Total

48,592

£4.495

£218,421.04

f)

Date of the transaction

15 July 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a Trading Venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Rachel Coulson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Allocation of shares under the rules of the Company's Executive Annual Bonus Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.495

16,626

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

- Total

16,626

£4.495

£74,733.87

f)

Date of the transaction

15 July 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a Trading Venue

The Company further announces that on 17 July 2026 the following nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company were exercised and partially sold (to cover applicable taxes and National Insurance obligations arising therefrom).

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Harvey Stead (PDMR)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer UK & Ireland

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares awarded under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan (EPSP)

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

11,721

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

- Total

11,721

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

17 July 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Harvey Stead (PDMR)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer UK & Ireland

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet personal tax and NI obligations arising from exercise of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc EPSP.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.585

5,529

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated Volume

- Price

- Total

5,529

£4.585

£25,350.47

f)

Date of the transaction

17 July 2026

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.