ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

The Company announces that on 15 July 2026 (the "Award Date") Martin Ward and Rachel Coulson received awards of ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company by the Company's Employment Benefit Trust (EBT) in accordance with the rules of the executive annual bonus plan for FY2026 (EAB).

Subject to the rules of the EAB, the shares will be held by J.P. Morgan Nominee Account until the sooner of the third anniversary of the award date or the date on which the director's employment with the Company ceases.

Details of awards granted are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Allocation of shares under the rules of the Company's Executive Annual Bonus Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.495 48,592 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price - Total 48,592 £4.495 £218,421.04 f) Date of the transaction 15 July 2026 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Rachel Coulson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Allocation of shares under the rules of the Company's Executive Annual Bonus Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.495 16,626 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price - Total 16,626 £4.495 £74,733.87 f) Date of the transaction 15 July 2026 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue

The Company further announces that on 17 July 2026 the following nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company were exercised and partially sold (to cover applicable taxes and National Insurance obligations arising therefrom).

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harvey Stead (PDMR) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer UK & Ireland b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares awarded under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan (EPSP) d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 11,721 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price - Total 11,721 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 17 July 2026 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harvey Stead (PDMR) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer UK & Ireland b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet personal tax and NI obligations arising from exercise of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc EPSP. d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.585 5,529 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price - Total 5,529 £4.585 £25,350.47 f) Date of the transaction 17 July 2026 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary