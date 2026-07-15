Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - American Tungsten Corp. (TSXV: TUNG) (the "Company" or "American Tungsten") today announced the following results for each item of business considered at the Company's reconvened Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on July 15, 2026 (the "Meeting"). The Meeting was originally convened on June 29, 2026, and was adjourned prior to the conduct of any business due to technical difficulties with the third-party virtual meeting platform. All resolutions were passed at the Meeting.

Voting Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Fixing the Number of Directors

99.47% of the Class A common shares voted in favour of fixing the number of directors of the Company at five (5).

Election of Directors

The following table sets out the votes in respect of the election of directors:

Nominee % For % Withheld Ali Haji 99.73% 0.27% Daniel Nicholas 99.68% 0.32% James Whittaker 99.79% 0.21% Duncan T. Blount 99.73% 0.28% Carolyn Loder 97.77% 2.23%

Appointment of Auditors

98.73% of the Class A common shares voted were voted in favor of re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor and authorizing the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors remuneration for the following year.

Approval of 2026 Omnibus Incentive Plan

96.83% of the Class A common shares voted were voted in favour, and 96.79% of the Class A common shares held by disinterested shareholders voting were also voted in favour, of approving the adoption of the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the " 2026 Omnibus Incentive Plan"). The 2026 Omnibus Incentive Plan replaces and supersedes the existing 15% "rolling" stock option plan of the Company (the "2025 Stock Option Plan"). A summary of the material terms of the 2026 Omnibus Incentive Plan is contained in the management information circular of the Company dated May 22, 2026, and a copy of the 2026 Omnibus Incentive Plan is attached as Schedule "B" thereto, which, along with a copy of the 2026 Omnibus Incentive Plan, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management Update

The Company also announces that Liam Farrell, Senior Vice President of Operations, has departed from the management team to pursue other opportunities. American Tungsten thanks Mr. Farrell for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About American Tungsten Corp.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten assets in North America. The Company is advancing the IMA Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's IMA Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

For further updates, visit www.americantungstencorp.com or for investor relations, Joanna Longo at ir@americantungstencorp.com.

Social media links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/americantungstencorp/

X: https://x.com/amtungsten

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/americantungstencorp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americantungstencorp/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@americantungstencorp

(TSXV: TUNG)

(OTCQB: TUNGF)

(FSE: RK90)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305326

Source: American Tungsten Corp.