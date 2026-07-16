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Warum sollte ein $1-Mrd.-Uranriese 15,6 % an einem Explorer zu 0,10 CAD kaufen?
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WKN: 796461 | ISIN: AU000000SPL0 | Ticker-Symbol: PQ6
Hamburg
15.07.26 | 17:25
0,432 Euro
-5,26 % -0,024
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4400,45407:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLUENORD
BLUENORD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLUENORD ASA53,00+7,18 %
C100 AB0,0030,00 %
DESERT CONTROL AS0,054+8,08 %
FBR LTD0,0010,00 %
HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD13,640+1,64 %
SOLSTAD MARITIME ASA2,475-1,39 %
STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED0,432-5,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.