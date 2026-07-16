Das Instrument V06 SE0017616006 C100 AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.07.2026The instrument V06 SE0017616006 C100 AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2026Das Instrument O6O NO0013135368 SOLSTAD MARITIME NK-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.07.2026The instrument O6O NO0013135368 SOLSTAD MARITIME NK-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2026Das Instrument CJ1 NO0010379266 BLUENORD ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.07.2026The instrument CJ1 NO0010379266 BLUENORD ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2026Das Instrument DZ2 AU000000FBR4 FBR LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.07.2026The instrument DZ2 AU000000FBR4 FBR LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.07.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2026Das Instrument 8KT NO0010963275 DESERT CONTROL NK 3 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.07.2026The instrument 8KT NO0010963275 DESERT CONTROL NK 3 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2026Das Instrument PQ6 AU000000SPL0 STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.07.2026The instrument PQ6 AU000000SPL0 STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2026