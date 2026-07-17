The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 17.07.2026
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 17.07.2026
Aktien
1 ID1000113905 PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi TBK
2 US54569M1018 Lottomatica Group S.p.A. ADR
3 BG1100001053 Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT
4 AU0000217580 Bindi Metals Ltd.
5 SE0029605690 C100 AB
6 CA98144X2077 World Copper Ltd.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3397076XXX European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
2 XS3438544XXX Intrum Investments and Financing AB
3 NZGOVDT53XXX New Zealand, Government of...
4 FR0129704XXX Frankreich, Republik
5 IT0005722XXX Italien, Republik
6 USU6S68YAXXX Mitsubishi HC Finance America LLC
7 IE000519MXXX Allianz Smart Europe Equity Active UCITS ETF
8 IE000NZURXXX Allianz Smart Global Equity Active UCITS ETF
9 IE000LST7XXX Allianz Smart US Equity Active UCITS ETF
10 IE000GA7JXXX Amundi Global Data Center UCITS ETF
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 17.07.2026
Aktien
1 ID1000113905 PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi TBK
2 US54569M1018 Lottomatica Group S.p.A. ADR
3 BG1100001053 Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT
4 AU0000217580 Bindi Metals Ltd.
5 SE0029605690 C100 AB
6 CA98144X2077 World Copper Ltd.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS3397076XXX European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
2 XS3438544XXX Intrum Investments and Financing AB
3 NZGOVDT53XXX New Zealand, Government of...
4 FR0129704XXX Frankreich, Republik
5 IT0005722XXX Italien, Republik
6 USU6S68YAXXX Mitsubishi HC Finance America LLC
7 IE000519MXXX Allianz Smart Europe Equity Active UCITS ETF
8 IE000NZURXXX Allianz Smart Global Equity Active UCITS ETF
9 IE000LST7XXX Allianz Smart US Equity Active UCITS ETF
10 IE000GA7JXXX Amundi Global Data Center UCITS ETF
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