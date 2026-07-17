The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 17.07.2026Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 17.07.2026Aktien1 ID1000113905 PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi TBK2 US54569M1018 Lottomatica Group S.p.A. ADR3 BG1100001053 Bulgarian Real Estate Fund REIT4 AU0000217580 Bindi Metals Ltd.5 SE0029605690 C100 AB6 CA98144X2077 World Copper Ltd.Anleihen/ETF1 XS3397076XXX European Bank for Reconstruction and Development2 XS3438544XXX Intrum Investments and Financing AB3 NZGOVDT53XXX New Zealand, Government of...4 FR0129704XXX Frankreich, Republik5 IT0005722XXX Italien, Republik6 USU6S68YAXXX Mitsubishi HC Finance America LLC7 IE000519MXXX Allianz Smart Europe Equity Active UCITS ETF8 IE000NZURXXX Allianz Smart Global Equity Active UCITS ETF9 IE000LST7XXX Allianz Smart US Equity Active UCITS ETF10 IE000GA7JXXX Amundi Global Data Center UCITS ETF