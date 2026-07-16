

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF SE (BASFY.PK, BFA.L, BAS.DE, BASF.MI), a German chemicals company, Thursday said that its second-quarter preliminary net income rose from a year ago, helped by higher sales. The company also raised its annual EBITDA before special items outlook.



The company reported preliminary net income of 1.4 billion euros in the second quarter, higher than the 79 million euros in the last year's quarter.



During the three months, preliminary sales rose 16 percent to 17.2 billion euros from 14.8 billion euros in the same period a year ago. The company attributed the higher sales to increased prices, higher volumes, currency effects, and portfolio effects.



EBITDA before special items of BASF Group came in at 2.4 billion euros in the second quarter, above the 1.6 billion euros recorded in the prior-year period. EBITDA of BASF Group was 2.0 billion euros in the given quarter, higher than 1.3 billion euros in the same period of fiscal 2025.



Looking ahead, the company said that it is lifting its outlook for EBITDA before special items for fiscal 2026. BASF now expects EBITDA before special items of between 6.9 billion euros and 7.7 billion euros from the earlier guidance of 6.2 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros range.



On the XETRA Exchange, BAS.DE ended Wednesday's trading at 47.94 euros, down 1.48 euros or 2.9 percent.



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