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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
15.07.26 | 15:25
2,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4602,68009:18
Dow Jones News
16.07.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Half Year 2026 Trading Update

DJ Half Year 2026 Trading Update 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Half Year 2026 Trading Update 
16-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 July 2026 
 
 Funding Circle Holdings plc 

 Half Year 2026 Trading Update (unaudited) 

STRONG FIRST HALF PERFORMANCE AND CONTINUED GROWTH MOMENTUM 

Lisa Jacobs, CEO of Funding Circle, said: 
 
"It's been another standout six months for Funding Circle. We've built upon last year's momentum with strong revenue 
and profit growth, driven by our continued product development and market demand. Small businesses power the UK 
economy, driving innovation, creating jobs and fuelling regional growth. We're proud to have helped a record number of 
businesses in H1 access the finance they need to win. 

"Our Term Loans business is highly cash-generative, which has enabled us to scale our FlexiPay and Card products. We 
remain focused on profitable growth - backing even more small businesses across the UK with the funding they need to 
succeed." 

Business performance 
 
Building on the performance achieved in 2025, the Group has had a strong first half of 2026. This was underpinned by 
our new product innovation in 2025, in particular the new shorter-term loan offering launched at the end of HY 2025 
which has now contributed throughout HY 2026. Alongside this we have seen strong SME demand in Q1 2026, which carried 
through from late 2025 before normalising in Q2 2026 as we approach the typically quieter summer period. 

Revenue grew to c.GBP138 million, up 50% (HY 2025: GBP92 million, FY 2025: GBP204 million), and profit before tax was c.GBP23 
million (HY 2025: GBP6 million, FY 2025: GBP20 million). Overall credit extended for the half was GBP1.7 billion (HY 2025: 
GBP1.1 billion, FY 2025: GBP2.5 billion), and assets under management ("AuM") grew to GBP3.3 billion (HY 2025: GBP2.8 billion, 
FY 2025: GBP3.0 billion). 

The Group's unrestricted cash balance was GBP136 million at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: GBP101 million). The increase 
reflects trading performance and the monetisation of the shorter-term loan portfolio (as referenced in our March 2026 
results), partly offset by the ongoing share buyback programme. 

Our Term Loans business grew originations to GBP1,050 million (HY 2025: GBP736 million) and AuM grew to GBP3.0 billion (HY 
2025: GBP2.7 billion, FY 2025: GBP2.8 billion). Term Loans continues to demonstrate strong operating leverage and high cash 
generation, enabling us to increase investment in FlexiPay and Card. We continue to have a strong funding pipeline with 
two new forward flow agreements totalling GBP900 million signed in the half. 

Our FlexiPay and Card business has grown transactions to GBP640 million, up 71% (HY 2025: GBP375 million, FY 2025: GBP815 
million) with AuM of GBP300 million (HY 2025: GBP169 million, FY 2025: GBP206 million). We renewed and upsized our 
long-standing funding facility with Citi in April 2026; this now stands at GBP400 million including our equity. 

The strong first-half performance puts us firmly on track to achieve our FY 2026 guidance of at least GBP235 million 
revenue and at least GBP35 million profit before tax while allowing us to continue investing for future growth. We remain 
mindful of the broader economic environment as we head into the second half. We will update further at our interim 
results on 8 September. 

Capital distributions 
 
We remain capital-light with a robust balance sheet. A third share buyback of up to GBP25 million was announced in 2025, 
which is ongoing. Combined with earlier programmes, the company has bought back GBP72 million of shares representing 18% 
of its issued share capital to date. 

For further details: 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
                                                                                                             
 
ir@fundingcircle.com  press@fundingcircle.com 
 
Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer 
                                                                                               
 
Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer 

Headland Consultancy 
 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault (+44 20 3805 4822) 

About Funding Circle: 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP18bn in 
credit to over 135,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities. 

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs 
to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access 
to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust 
returns. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 436390 
EQS News ID:  2366538 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2366538&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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