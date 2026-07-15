Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces July 2026 Distribution

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TORONTO, July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its July 2026 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12917 per Unit (or $1.55 on an annualized basis). The July 2026 distribution will be payable on August 17, 2026 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2026.

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2026, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 residential apartment suites and townhomes (excluding approximately 200 suites classified as assets held for sale), that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion (excluding approximately $0.1 billion of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

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