Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held today (the "Meeting"), each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 9, 2026 (the "Circular") were passed by a vote held by ballot.

A total of 108,456,903 units and special voting units of CAPREIT (collectively, "Units"), in the aggregate, representing 70.13% of CAPREIT's issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Gina Parvaneh Cody 103,330,114 95.59%

4,770,037 4.41%

Mark Kenney 103,688,367 95.92%

4,411,783 4.08%

Gervais Levasseur

105,349,877 97.46%

2,750,273 2.54%

Francine Moore 104,914,491 97.05%

3,185,660 2.95%

Ken Silver 105,441,413 97.54%

2,658,737 2.46%

Jennifer Stoddart 104,861,420 97.00%

3,238,730 3.00%

Elaine Todres 101,193,197 93.61%

6,906,952 6.39%

René Tremblay 105,076,328 97.20%

3,023,821 2.80%

David Wesik 104,799,557 96.95%

3,300,594 3.05%





Appointment of Auditors

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants

108,401,108 99.95%

55,795 0.05%





Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Against % Votes

Against 99,920,374 92.43%

8,179,776 7.57%





About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2026, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 residential apartment suites and townhomes (excluding approximately 200 suites classified as assets held for sale), that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion (excluding approximately $0.1 billion of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca

For more information, please contact: