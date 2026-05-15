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WKN: 602282 | ISIN: CA1349211054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OJ
Tradegate
15.05.26 | 11:03
21,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,80021,00014:54
20,80021,00011:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces May 2026 Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its May 2026 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12916 per Unit (or $1.55 on an annualized basis). The May 2026 distribution will be payable on June 15, 2026 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2026.

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2026, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 residential apartment suites and townhomes (excluding approximately 200 suites classified as assets held for sale), that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion (excluding approximately $0.1 billion of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

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