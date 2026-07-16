

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Partners Group Holding AG (PGHN.SW) Wednesday said that its assets under management, or AuM, rose to $186 billion in the first half of 2026, helped by higher client fundraising and continued investor demand across its private markets platform. The company added that it raised $16 billion in new client commitments during the first half of the year.



The Swiss private market investment company said that in investment activity, $9 billion was deployed and $9 billion realized, with the majority of the investment being done in infrastructure, followed by private equity, private credit, and real estate.



Looking ahead, Partners Group Holding reaffirmed its full-year fundraising guidance of between $26 billion and $32 billion. The company said that for the second half of 2026 and fiscal 2027, net AuM growth could be lower by 1-2 percent of the overall AuM.



On the Swiss Exchange, PGHN.SW ended Wednesday's trading at 720.40 Swiss francs, up 2.9 percent.



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