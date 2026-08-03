Partners Group / Key word(s): Private Equity

Partners Group drives EBITDA margin uplift through AI collaboration between private equity portfolio companies



03.08.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST





Denver, US; 3 August 2026 The 120 bps uplift was generated at US insurance broker Foundation Risk Partners and represents USD 10 million of financial impact

The AI program was delivered by UK digital transformation specialist Version 1 and led to a significant fall in policy processing times at FRP

The collaboration demonstrates how transformational AI value creation can be driven through private equity portfolio partnerships Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has driven a 120 bps EBITDA margin uplift at portfolio company Foundation Risk Partners ("FRP"), one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the US, through an AI transformation program. The program was delivered in collaboration with Version 1, another Partners Group portfolio company and a leader in AI-first digital transformation services. Founded in 2017, FRP has over 3,000 employees across 68 locations. FRP built a clean, proprietary policy-level dataset that laid the foundation for measurable AI-driven value creation. Leveraging this data, Version 1's AI Labs built two agentic AI solutions. The first reduces the average policy processing cycle for new clients by 94%, which has led to a doubling in close rates, and the second automates the human-intensive policy checking task. In total, the program represents USD 10 million of EBITDA impact for FRP. The program was delivered by a seven-person team augmented by Version 1, with the first use case taken from concept to production in just 14 weeks. Partners Group acquired FRP and Version 1 in 2022, recognizing the tailwinds across both the insurance brokerage sector in the US and AI-first digital transformation services in the UK and Ireland. Both companies have delivered strong performance since acquisition, with FRP and Version 1 having doubled their respective revenues. Wolf Scheider, Head of Private Equity, Partners Group, says: "We have delivered synergies within our own portfolio to create tangible value, in this case pairing a US insurance brokerage with an AI technology partner in the UK and Ireland. Through this, we have turned a clean dataset into USD 10 million EBITDA uplift and real, measurable growth. We continue to look for opportunities to leverage AI expertise across our portfolio companies." About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 2'000 professionals and over USD 186 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. With its heritage in Switzerland and primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Partners Group media relations contact

Henry Weston

Phone: +44 207 575 2593

Email: henry.weston@partnersgroup.com



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