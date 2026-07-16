Enzymatica AB: Quarterly report Q2/2026 Continued focus on international expansion and a stronger organization

Second quarter

· Net sales reached SEK 7,1 (8.3) million.

· The operating result totaled SEK -12.6 (-14.9) million.

· Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.05 (-0.06).

· Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -11.7 (-21.3) million.



January-June

· Net sales reached SEK 18.6 (20.6) million.

· The operating result totaled SEK -26.2 (-32.9) million.

· Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.11 (-0.13).

· Cash flow from operating activities for the period totaled SEK -18.4 (-29.9) million.

Comment from CEO Sana Alajmovic

"We used the quarter to strengthen Enzymatica for its next phase of growth. With a growing international pipeline, increased commercial focus and continued strong interest in ColdZyme's scientific documentation, we are building long-term partnerships that will drive sustainable international growth," says Sana Alajmovic, CEO.



Significant events during the quarter

· On 14 April, Enzymatica published its Annual Report for the 2025 financial year.

· On 7 May, Enzymatica held its Annual General Meeting, at which, among other resolutions, the Board of Directors and the auditor were re-elected, and resolutions were adopted in accordance with the proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee. Directors.

Significant events after the quarter

· No significant events have been reported.

Other events during and after the quarter

· On 9 June, Enzymatica appointed a new Nordic Marketing and Sales Director, who will assume the role in August and be responsible for driving ColdZyme's commercial development and growth across the Nordic markets. role.

· In June, Enzymatica entered into a partnership with the Dutch professional women's cycling team Unibet Rose Rockets. The partnership forms part of the Company's strategy to increase the visibility of ColdZyme and strengthen the brand through strategic collaborations within elite sports.



The full report is available at https://www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports/

For more information, please contact:

Sana Alajmovic, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Phone +46 723-89 33 96 | sana.alajmovic@enzymatica.com

This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-16 08:30 CEST.