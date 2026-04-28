Enzymatica AB: Quarterly report Q1/2026 - Enzymatica strengthens international position through STADA agreement

First quarter Net sales amounted to SEK 11.4 million (12.3).

Operating result amounted to SEK -13.6.million (-18.0)

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.07).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -6.8 million (-8.5).



Comment from CEO Sana Alajmovic

"Enzymatica's "The most important event of the quarter is the partnership with STADA. The agreement marks an important breakthrough for Enzymatica and opens opportunities in one of Europe's largest self-care markets.

Net sales for the quarter amounted to SEK 11.4 million (12.3). At the same time, results improved compared with the corresponding period last year."

Significant events during the quarter

??In line with the communication in the fourth-quarter report, the Board of Directors has initiated a review of the company's financial targets to ensure they align with the company's strategy, priorities, and long-term growth ambitions.

On 31 March 2026, Enzymatica announced a partnership agreement with STADA Arzneimittel AG regarding the launch and distribution of ColdZyme technology in Germany and Austria. The commercial impact is expected to materialize gradually starting from the 2026/2027 cold and flu season, when the product will be marketed under STADA Arzneimittel AG's own brands.

Significant events after the quarter

No significant events have been reported after the quarter.

Other events during and after the quarter

On 8 April 2026, Enzymatica AB entered a three-year loan facility totalling SEK 8 million.

The full report is available at https://www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports/

The information in this press release is such that Enzymatica is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on April 28, 2026, at 08:30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Sana Alajmovic, CEO, Enzymatica AB

+46 723 89 33 96 | sana.alajmovic@enzymatica.com



About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB develops and markets products that treat and alleviate infections and symptoms in the upper airways. The best-selling product is ColdZyme®, an oral spray for colds and cold-like symptoms in the upper airways. The company's strategy is to continue growing by strengthening its position in existing markets and expanding into additional geographic markets through collaborations with established partners under their brands in the cold remedy market. The company is headquartered in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For more information visit www.enzymatica.se