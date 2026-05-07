Enzymatica AB: Bulletin from annual general meeting of Enzymatica AB (publ) on 7 May 2026

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Enzymatica AB (publ) held its annual general meeting on 7 May 2026. At the annual general meeting, the following resolutions were made.

Income statements and balance sheets

The general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Disposition of the company's profit or loss

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividend is paid for the fiscal year 2025 and that the company's funds available for distribution are carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The general meeting resolved to grant discharge from liability for the 2025 financial year to all persons who held positions as board member, CEO or deputy CEO of the company during 2025.

Election of members of the board of directors and auditors

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall consist of six (6) ordinary members without deputies and that one (1) registered auditing company is appointed as auditor until the end of the next annual general meeting.

In accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, Bengt Baron, Guðmundur Pálmason, Mats Andersson, Helene Willberg and Moa Fransson were re-elected and Magnus Brännström was elected as members of the board. Bengt Baron was, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, re-elected as chairman of the board.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered auditing company Deloitte AB as auditor in the company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Deloitte AB has informed that Jeanette Roosberg will continue to be the auditor-in-charge.

Determination of remuneration for the members of the board of directors and the auditors

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration for the board of directors, excluding remuneration for committee work, shall be paid with SEK 500,000 for the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 225,000 to every other member of the board of directors who are not employed by the company. Furthermore, the general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration for work in the audit committee shall be paid with SEK 175,000 to the chairman of the audit committee and with SEK 50,000 to every other member, and that no remuneration shall be paid for work in the remuneration committee.

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Authorisation for the board of directors to issue new shares

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to, until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, with or without pre-emption rights for the shareholders, resolve to increase the company's share capital by issue of new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures. The number of shares that may be issued (or added through the exercise of warrants or conversion of convertible debentures) may in total not exceed ten (10) per cent of the total number of shares in the company at the time when the authorisation is used for the first time.

However, such issues may not cause the share capital in the company to exceed the company's highest allowed share capital according to the articles of association. The board of directors may deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights. The reason for the board of directors' authorisation to deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights is to enable the company to raise new capital and to take advantage of future opportunities to attract new long-term owners and to finance the company's growth strategy. Such new issue resolutions may include provisions of payment in cash and/or payment by way of contribution of non-cash consideration or by set-off of a claim or that subscription shall be subject to other conditions. At a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the issue rate shall be determined in accordance with market conditions, taking into account any discount on market terms.

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For more detailed information regarding the content of the resolutions, please refer to the press release published on 31 March 2026 and the complete notice of the annual general meeting. The notice of the annual general meeting and complete proposals regarding the resolutions of the annual general meeting are available on the company's website, www.enzymatica.se.

For more information please contact:

Sana Alajmovic, VD, Enzymatica AB

Tel: +46 723 89 33 96 | E-post: sana.alajmovic@enzymatica.com

About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company focused on medical device products based on enzymes to address health needs related to the airways. The company's lead product, ColdZyme®, is available in several markets. More information is available at www.enzymatica.com.

The company is headquartered in Lund and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).