Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica and STADA sign partnership agreement for Germany and Austria

Regulatory press release

• The new partnership agreement covers the launch and distribution of Enzymatica's ColdZyme® technology in oral spray form in Germany and Austria

• The partnership combines Enzymatica's clinically documented medical device with STADA's comprehensive commercial platform

• The commercial impact is expected to be realized progressively from the 2026/2027 cold and flu season, when STADA will market the product under its own brand names.

Enzymatica AB (publ) and STADA Arzneimittel AG have entered into a partnership agreement regarding the launch and distribution of Enzymatica's ColdZyme® oral-spray technology in Germany and Austria. The commercial impact is expected to be realized progressively starting from the 2026-2027 colds and flu season.

The new agreement builds on prior experience and collaboration between the two companies in Germany and Austria and combines Enzymatica's clinically documented medical device with STADA's comprehensive commercial platform.

Strong commercial platform for long-term growth

As part of the amended partnership, STADA will conduct a structured, comprehensive launch of the oral spray in Germany and Austria, where the product will be marketed under STADA's own brand names. The initiative will be integrated into STADA's established commercial platform within the group's Consumer Healthcare segment and will include targeted activities across both pharmacies and digital channels, with a clear focus on the product's clinical evidence and its unique, differentiated positioning in the category.

As a top five player in Consumer Healthcare in Europe, STADA holds a leading position in Germany, especially in the cough/cold and respiratory market sector. The group intends to use its extensive pharmacy distribution and salesforce, deep consumer insights and 130-year heritage to establish its brands and create long-term value.

"This is a significant breakthrough for Enzymatica. Germany is the largest and most important cold and flu market in Europe. Entering into a partnership with STADA confirms ColdZyme's competitiveness and commercial relevance. With the right partner in place, we can build long-term and create the conditions for significant volumes over time," says Sana Alajmovic, CEO of Enzymatica.

"We see the ColdZyme medical-device technology as a strong and clinically differentiated addition to our cold and flu portfolio," comments Volker Sydow, STADA's Head and EVP of Global Consumer Healthcare. "With our established pharmacy platform and an integrated marketing strategy, we see attractive opportunities to create long-term value for our retail and commercial partners in the German and Austrian markets."

Gradual scale-up with clear impact from 2027

Calendar year 2026 will be characterized by preparations, marketing activities, and initial deliveries into Germany and Austria. The more substantial commercial impact is expected to be realized progressively from the 2027 colds and flu season, when the initiative will be fully integrated into STADA's Consumer Healthcare marketing and campaign structure.

The information in this press release is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 31 March 2026 at 14:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Sana Alajmovic, CEO, Enzymatica

Phone: +46 723 89 33 96 | Email: sana.alajmovic@enzymatica.com

Press contact:

Anja Trägårdh, Corporate Communications, Enzymatica

Phone: +46 709 34 66 64 | Email: anja.tragardh@enzymatica.com

About ColdZyme®

ColdZyme® is an oral spray used for colds and cold-like symptoms. The product is applied in the mouth and throat-where many respiratory viruses first establish themselves. ColdZyme® is based on a unique barrier technology that forms a protective layer in the throat. This layer captures viruses and inhibits their ability to infect cells and spread. By acting early in the course of infection, ColdZyme® may help shorten the duration of a cold and significantly reduce symptom severity.

The effect of ColdZyme® has been demonstrated in clinical studies showing significant improvements in both symptom duration and intensity for colds. ColdZyme® is a medical device approved under the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR, Class III), meaning it meets high standards for safety, quality, and clinical documentation.

Read more at www.ColdZyme.se

About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB (publ) is a Swedish life science company that develops science-backed solutions for the treatment and relief of infections, based on a unique barrier technology platform. ColdZyme® is the first commercial product based on this platform and has established a strong position in the Swedish market, and has been launched internationally through partners. The company focuses on expanding the platform through new products, indications, and geographic markets in collaboration with leading players in consumer healthcare. Enzymatica is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For more information, visit www.enzymatica.se

About STADA Arzneimittel AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of consumer healthcare products, generics and specialty pharma. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in over 100 countries. In financial year 2025, STADA achieved group sales of € 4,296 million and adjusted constant-currency earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adj. cc EBITDA) of € 960 million. As of 31 December 2025, STADA employed 11,670 people worldwide.

STADA information for journalists

STADA Arzneimittel AG - Media Relations?Stadastrasse 2-18, 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany?Phone: +49 (0) 6101 603-165?E-Mail: press@stada.de

Or visit website at https://www.stada.com/media/newsroom?



STADA information for capital market participants

STADA Arzneimittel AG - Investor & Creditor Relations

Stadastrasse 2-18, 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 6101 603-4689

Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215

E-mail: ir@stada.de

Or visit website at https://www.stada.com/investor-relations/