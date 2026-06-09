Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica appoints Marketing and Sales Director to accelerate ColdZyme's continued growth in the Nordics

Enzymatica has appointed Joakim Tingström Nordin as its new Nordic Marketing and Sales Director. He will assume the role in August and will be responsible for driving ColdZyme's commercial development and growth across the Nordic region.

Joakim Tingström Nordin brings more than 15 years of experience from the consumer healthcare industry and most recently joins from Karo Healthcare, where he held senior roles in marketing, sales, and commercial development across international markets. He has previously also worked at Haleon, GSK, and Novartis.

As part of his role, Joakim will also join Enzymatica's executive management team.

"We are very pleased to welcome Joakim to Enzymatica. His broad experience in distribution, commercial execution, and data-driven growth within consumer healthcare makes him the ideal person to take our Nordic business to the next level. We have ambitious plans for ColdZyme's growth in the Nordics, and with Joakim on board, we are further strengthening our efforts to increase the product's visibility, availability, and market position," says Sana Alajmovic, CEO of Enzymatica.

Following Anna Söderlund's decision earlier this year to leave Enzymatica as Senior Director, Marketing & Sales Sweden, the organization has been reviewed, and the role has been expanded to include full Nordic responsibility.

Joakim Tingström Nordin's initial focus will be to strengthen ColdZyme's visibility and availability ahead of the upcoming cold season. This includes increased distribution, stronger presence in pharmacies and e-commerce, enhanced product communication, and a more data-driven approach to ratings, reviews, and sampling.

"I am truly looking forward to contributing to Enzymatica's continued development and accelerating ColdZyme's growth across the Nordics. ColdZyme has a strong and differentiated product profile, clinical documentation, and clear relevance for consumers who want to act early at the first signs of a cold. Now it is about building further on that position and making the product even more visible and accessible," says Joakim Tingström Nordin.

For more information, please contact:

Sana Alajmovic, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +46 723893396 | E mail: sana.alajmovic@enzymatica.com

Facts ColdZyme®

ColdZyme is a clinically proven medical device mouth spray for the common cold and cold-like symptoms. The product is certified under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR) as a Class III medical device, the highest risk classification for medical devices. ColdZyme was recently named the Best Cold Spray by the independent Swedish consumer review site Bäst-i-Test.se. Read more at www.coldzyme.com

About Enzymatica

Enzymatica AB is a Swedish life science company that develops scientifically backed solutions for the treatment and relief of infections and related symptoms, based on a unique barrier technology platform. Enzymatica is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For more information, visit www.enzymatica.com

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Joakim Nordin Foto Noa Lundgren 2