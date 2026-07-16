

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (JELCY.PK, 0179.HK), maker of electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems, and others, on Thursday reported a rise in sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company registered sales of $936 million, higher than $915 million in the same period last year. This rise in sales reflects a positive foreign exchange impact of $14 million.



The Automotive Products Group business reported sales of $778 million, up 2% from last year. The Industry Products Group business posted sales of $158 million, up $8 million from the previous year.



Looking ahead, commenting on the company's sales, Patrick Shui-Chung Wang, CEO of Johnson Electric, said: 'The Group is currently targeting mid-single-digit growth for the full year, supported by its pipeline of new product launches across a broad range of automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as anticipated market share gains with certain key customers.'



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