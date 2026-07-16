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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
15.07.26 | 08:02
6,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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6,6506,70016:58
6,6506,75016:50
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2026 15:38 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Stagwell Launches Stagwell Curate

A new AI-powered marketplace and platform designed to reach audiences through premium, trusted media partnerships

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the launch of?Stagwell Curate, a new centralized deal marketplace and bespoke inventory curation platform that consolidates preferred supply relationships across the Stagwell network into a single, always-on source of trusted supply. It is designed to help brands access higher-quality digital advertising inventory across streaming TV, video, display and audio.

Stagwell Curate is part of the Stagwell Media Platform, Stagwell's team of global media, technology and data investment professionals, and reflects the network's strategic view that long-term advantage in programmatic buying is increasingly created on the supply side. The AI-powered platform enables Stagwell to apply its own intelligence, quality standards and performance signals upstream - curating inventory before it ever reaches the bid. The platform provides two key features for clients.?The marketplace?provides an always-on, cross-channel pool of pre-vetted inventory across CTV, online video, display and audio.?Bespoke curation?allows brands and agency teams to build customized deal packages aligned to specific audiences, contextual signals, KPIs or sustainability goals.

Stagwell Media Platform's ongoing mission is to improve working media for their clients by partnering with those that can get the bid closer to the impression, whilst not compromising quality. Following the recent launch of The Media Machine, its buying agents will connect directly to Stagwell Curate, giving them instant access to Stagwell's preferred publisher relationships, pre-negotiated PMP deals and exclusive pricing when sourcing inventory for every buy. Partners including Freewheel and Magnite will provide access to deep, direct publisher relationships across streaming, video, web and audio. Inventory flowing through the platform is continuously evaluated using log-level data and supply-quality models powered by?The Trade Desk's Sincera, delivering enhanced transparency, measurement and accountability.

"For years, programmatic innovation has focused on optimizing the bid," said Matt Adams, Global CEO of Stagwell Media Platform. "As DSP capabilities converge and platforms push buyers toward their own marketplaces, differentiation shifts to supply. Stagwell Curate puts our intelligence above the DSP - allowing us to take a point of view on supply quality, stand behind it with data, and connect it directly to outcomes for clients."

By curating supply closer to the source, Stagwell Curate expands access to premium inventory that traditional DSP-only optimization may never see, addressing a core limitation of bidder-side buying, which operates on a partial view of available opportunities.

Stagwell Curate is available immediately to clients across the Stagwell network through their existing agency teams, with no DSP migration required. It operates alongside?Stagwell Control, the network's brand safety and media quality offering. Together, the solutions form the?Stagwell Supply Product Suite, providing a unified approach to how the network selects, protects and measures the inventory its clients buy.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at?www.stagwellglobal.com.

PR Contact

Quinn Werner
pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-launches-stagwell-curate-1191883

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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