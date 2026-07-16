Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or "the Company"), a technology company transforming commercial real estate data exchange, today announced an integration with VTS, the leading leasing and asset management AI platform for commercial real estate.

Many of the world's leading commercial real estate owners, operators and investment managers use VTS to manage leasing activity across their portfolios.

The integration provides an automated method for enterprise organizations to contribute property availability and leasing data with the RESAAS Commercial Data Exchange. The data moves in real-time as changes occur, ensuring that market data remains current, accurate and immediately available to authorized RESAAS brokerage customers.

"Enterprise customers are seeking ways to eliminate manual processes wherever possible, while ensuring their data remains accurate and timely," said Tom Rossiter, Chief Executive Officer of RESAAS. "Many of RESAAS enterprise customers already depend on VTS to manage leasing activity, so integrating directly is a natural step. Connecting VTS with the RESAAS Commercial Data Exchange allows mutual customers to contribute trusted market data while continuing to work within the systems they already use every day."

The VTS integration builds upon RESAAS' growing enterprise technology ecosystem, which includes integrations with Microsoft Fabric and Power BI, Snowflake and Databricks, as well as its partnership with SAP's PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem. Together, these integrations enable customers to connect RESAAS with the enterprise platforms that power their leasing operations, analytics and data strategies.

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About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology company modernizing data exchange and payments across the global real estate industry. The Company's enterprise platform connects real estate organizations, brokerages, agents, research teams, and institutional participants through technology that facilitate trusted communication, movement of funds, and secure exchange of industry data.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from expectations and projections.

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Source: RESAAS Services Inc.