Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or "the Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, today announced a new integration with Microsoft Fabric and Power BI, further expanding RESAAS's growing enterprise data ecosystem and enabling customers to seamlessly incorporate RESAAS's proprietary commercial real estate data into one of the world's leading business intelligence platforms.

The integration enables RESAAS customers to combine unique real-time residential and commercial real estate data with internal and third-party data sources, creating richer reporting, analytics and executive dashboards through Microsoft Fabric and Power BI.

RESAAS's enterprise and institutional real estate customers contribute and access proprietary market data that is unavailable elsewhere, creating a valuable and growing network of unique commercial real estate intelligence.

Many of these organizations already rely on Microsoft Fabric and Power BI to support strategic planning, portfolio management and data-driven decision-making. The new integration allows customers to incorporate RESAAS data directly into their existing analytics environments, accelerating insight while preserving established reporting workflows.

"Our vision is to make high-quality commercial real estate data available wherever our customers make critical decisions," said Tom Rossiter, Chief Executive Officer of RESAAS. "Making valuable enterprise data available through Microsoft Fabric and Power BI is a natural extension of RESAAS's data strategy."

Microsoft's integration enhances RESAAS's enterprise data ecosystem which includes:

SAP (ETR: SAP) PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) AI Data Cloud

Databricks Data & AI Platform

RESAAS has a longstanding relationship with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). The RESAAS technology platform is built on Microsoft Azure Cloud, RESAAS is a member of Microsoft Founders Hub, and Microsoft has awarded RESAAS US$150,000 for Cloud and OpenAI compute to accelerate product development and RESAAS AI innovation.

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About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS Services Inc. is a technology company focused on modernizing collaboration, payments, and data exchange across the global real estate industry. The Company's enterprise platform connects real estate organizations, brokerages, agents, research teams, and institutional participants through technology that facilitate trusted communication, movement of funds, and secure exchange of industry data.

For more information, please visit www.resaas.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

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Source: RESAAS Services Inc.