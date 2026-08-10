Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCID: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or "the Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that BeachHouse.com, one of North America's leading online marketplaces for beachfront and coastal real estate, has selected the RESAAS Enterprise Referral Platform to distribute its buyer leads across the United States.

BeachHouse.com features more than 100,000 beachfront and waterfront properties across North America and international markets, serving a highly targeted audience of buyers seeking beachfront homes, oceanfront condominiums, coastal investment properties, and waterfront real estate.

"As our marketplace continues to grow, we need a referral platform that could match the quality of our brand-new consumer experience," said Joseph Carter, CEO of BeachHouse.com. "RESAAS provides the technology, automation and a nationwide referral network to help us efficiently connect buyers with trusted local agents while simplifying referral management for our team."

By signing with RESAAS, BeachHouse.com will use RESAAS's real-time referral platform to distribute valuable leads, improve lead conversion, and facilitate instant referral fee payments upon closing.

"BeachHouse.com has built one of the most recognized brands in coastal real estate, proven by the lead volume their portal generates," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "A highly qualified audience deserves an equally sophisticated referral infrastructure. The RESAAS platform ensures every lead is intelligently distributed to the right agent, providing transparency, accountability and payment automation expected by today's enterprise customers."

The addition of BeachHouse.com further expands RESAAS' growing roster of enterprise customers. RESAAS referral technology manages high-value leads from the BeachHouse.com portal, supplemented by instant referral fee settlement by RESAAS's proprietary payment rails RESAAS Pay, generating transaction fee revenue for RESAAS."

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About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology company modernizing data exchange and payments across the global real estate industry. The Company's enterprise platform connects real estate organizations, brokerages, agents, research teams, and institutional participants through technology that facilitate trusted communication, movement of funds, and secure exchange of industry data.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from expectations and projections.

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Source: RESAAS Services Inc.