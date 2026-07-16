Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - Commodore Metals Corp. (CSE: C) ("Commodore" or the "Company") is pleased to report on its exploration program on the Keefers-Hannah gold project located near Boston Bar, B.C., approximately 130 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

The program adheres to the exploration program recommended in the National Instrument 43-101 technical report that the Company filed via SEDAR+, which was designed to further investigate previously discovered anomalous gold values and arsenic geochemistry associated with the main fault structure, referred to as the west structural zone. Pyrite and other sulphides were noted in parts of the dike-like quartz veins associated with the zone.

Commodore's exploration also focused on the Hannah East zone, which is anomalous in gold and arsenic with a number of previous assay values ranging from 0.48 gram per tonne to 17.1 grams per tonne gold. This zone can be traced for approximately 150 metres (410 feet) and varies in width from two to five metres. Previous grab samples taken in 2010 assayed up to 8.70 grams per tonne in the quartz-arsenopyrite zone at the main East Hannah zone. In February 2011, a total of five diamond drill holes were completed in the Hannah East zone that exhibited structurally complex folding and intersected several gold zones.

The Company has completed an airborne survey which showed several significant magnetic and radiometric anomalies. The airborne results have helped in tracing the Keefers showing, which previously produced a representative sample reported to have assayed 1.42 per cent copper, 2.24 per cent nickel, 0.15 per cent cobalt, 3.77 grams per tonne platinum and 0.79 gram per tonne palladium.

Previous stripping on the Hannah East Zone exposed quartz and arsenopyrite veins occurring along narrow shears and along limbs and folded axis of tightly foliated, fine grain siltstones. On surface, the mineralized zone appears to vary in width from 2 to 5 metres with an exposed strike length of approximately 150 metres. The host rock is hydrothermally altered, bleached siltstone and phyllite carrying disseminated to massive lenses of arsenopyrite and quartz. Some fine visible gold was noted in a narrow (two metre) shear occurring in weathered arsenopyrite cavities. Samples collected in 2010 assayed up to 8.70 grams per tonne gold.

The genesis for the source of gold found in the East and West Hannah zones is believed to be structurally controlled, epigenetic-mesothermal - sedimentary-hosted orogenic type environment. The post deformation intrusive stock located to the west and adjacent to the structures likely played a role in the remobilization of auriferous-bearing solutions.

The assay results for samples from drill hole "Keefers Road," which is located further south from the Hannah East Zone, suggest that further exploration is warranted to the south and potentially to the northwest. This is further supported by the 2011 drill results from the Hannah East Zone as shown in Holes HC03 and HC04 positioned about 50 meters to the north of HC01 & 2 which both intersected mineralized quartz breccias. HC03 orientated to the east at -53-degree dip intersected the mineralized quartz breccia between 30.71-33.41 meters and carries disseminated sulphides including pyrite, pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite. HC04 drilled to the southeast and at oblique angle to the trend of the Hannah zone, with a dip of -60 degrees, may have intersected the fold hinge. Here, an interval between 35.18-49.57 meters, encountered sections of mineralized quartz breccia carrying disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite.

Commodore Metals Corp. conducted the first significant exploration north of the Hannah East Zone in 2024 since the previous program conducted by previous operators in 1983 to 1984 seasons. Prospecting and sampling around drill hole KF-24-01 and approximately 75 m to the north located significant structures and intense alteration along with the location of a very altered granitic intrusion which may be related to the dyke material in drill hole KF-24-01. The alteration material consisted of significant silica and carbonate alteration on the surface of the argillaceous and graphic schist outcrop and appears to emanate from streams flowing along fault zones. This has formed Tufa/Travertine deposits on the host rocks. Although mineralization was subdued, it is noted that drill hole KF-24-01 may have fallen short of penetrating significant N-S trending fault structures to the west. The Tufa/Travertine altered material and the altered granitic outcrop to the north of the drill hole may represent an east-west trending fault zone structure.

During the 2024 exploration season, two drill holes were undertaken along with general prospecting and geological mapping. One drill hole, called Keefers Road, was located south of the Hannah East Showing along the access road to Hannah East and the community of Keefers. A small outcrop of dark grey carbonaceous-argillaceous schist with graphitic slips parallel to schistose bedding places and milky white quartz stringers and boudins was observed with minor pyrite/chalcopyrite grains was located along the side of road. Commodore completed a diamond drill program in September 2024 using a hand operated Shaw Drill. Keefers Road Drill Hole was drilled to a depth of 3.66 m (12 ft). The drill was not oriented in a specific direction or dip angle due the fact that the outcrop was small and rounded where exposed. The drill core was sampled in 0.6 m increments. Core recovery was 90%. The drill core samples were logged and split and analyzed at the ALS Laboratory located in North Vancouver BC. A summary of the assay results is tabulated below.

Keefer Road Drill Hole Results

Sample No. Metres Gold ppb Copper ppm Nickel ppm









Keefers Road-1 0 - 0.6 90 391 55 Keefers Road-2 0.6-1.22 181 962 101 Keefers Road-3 1.22-1.83 205 716 101 Keefers Road-4 1.83- 2.44 493 642 83 Keefers Road-5 2.44-3.04 60 210 84 Keefers Road-6 3.04-3.66 275 661 82

Recommendations and Proposed Exploration Budget

The Company's consulting geologist recommends that it initially extend the airborne survey conducted in September 2025 further to the north over the Hannah East Zone continuing north for approximately 2.5 km and westerly for 3 to 5 km.

Additionally, geochemical soil and rock chip sampling and geological mapping should be conducted across the NNW trending reduced magnetic pole and radiometric anomaly. A NE-SW trending grid should be established over the area selected for geological mapping and soil sampling to accurately identify sample locations.

Geochemical soil sampling and additional geological mapping is recommended in the area, north of DDH KF-24-1, where intensely altered zone with carbonate altered surface expression of altered graphitic schist and the altered intrusive outcrop was located. It also recommended that additional examination of the area between this altered zone be continued to the west to a geochemical soil anomaly located along southeast trending portion of the 2024 drill hole KF-24-01 access road. On this road, a geochemical soil anomaly was encountered to the east and west sides of the road 1983 geochemical anomaly). The altered zone north of drill hole KF-24-01 may connected with the anomalous altered zone on the SW trending access road to drill Hole KF-24-01. Additional drilling in 2026 should be considered for this 1983 anomaly should new sampling and mapping identify areas of further interest. Further mapping and sampling should continue to the southeast between the 1983 soil anomaly on the DDH KF-24-01 SW trending access road to the location of 2025 drill holes KE-01-25 and KE-2-25. If results are encouraging, this anomalous zone should also be considered for drill hole testing in 2026.

It is recommended that the following budget outline be implemented with an additional phase of exploration commencing in 2026. With encouraging results, successive phases can be established. A budget estimate for a second phase of explorations is also provided below.

Keefers-Hannah Exploration Budget For 2026



Airborne Geophysics, Magnetics & Radiometrics $20,000

Grid Establishment & Geological Mapping $12,000

Vehicle Rentals (Truck and UTV) $10,000

Accommodations $10,000

Soil and Rock Chip Sampling and Analyses $10,000

Drilling $50,000

Report $ 5,000







Phase 1 Total $117,000

Management is reviewing the recommendations and considering its next steps.

About Commodore Metals Corp.

Commodore Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-value strategic minerals, with a focus on identifying and developing assets critical to the global energy transition. Commodore is committed to responsible exploration and value creation through the acquisition and advancement of highly prospective properties. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in 16 mineral claims covering approximately 2,741 hectares located in New Westminster Mining Division, British Columbia.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by W.B. Lennan, B.Sc., P.Geo., an arm's length consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

Mr. Lennan has verified the historical work described in this news release, which is contained in his NI 43-101 report entitled "Summary Technical Report on the Keefers-Hannah Gold Project" dated November 30, 2024 (revised August 6, 2025) that Commodore Metals Corp. filed via SEDAR+ on August 29, 2025.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Christopher Paterson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding Commodore's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and its intention to complete the exploration program on the Keefers-Hannah Gold Project as recommended. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Commodore will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including Commodore's results of exploration or review of properties that Commodore does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Commodore assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305488

Source: Commodore Metals Corp.