Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 25 septembre/September 2025) - The common shares of Commodore Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Commodore Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in the Keefers-Hanna Gold Project, which consists of 16 mineral claims covering approximately 2,741 hectares located in the New Westminster Mining Division, British Columbia approximately 22 kilometres due north-northwest of the community of Boston Bar.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Commodore Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour une inscription à la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Commodore Metals Corp. est une société minière junior engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minières. La société détient l'option exclusive d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 %, sous réserve d'une redevance de 2 % sur le produit net de fonderie, dans le projet d'or Keefers-Hanna, qui consiste en 16 claims miniers couvrant environ 2 741 hectares situés dans la division minière de New Westminster, en Colombie-Britannique, à environ 22 kilomètres au nord-nord-ouest de la communauté de Boston Bar.

Issuer/Émetteur: Commodore Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): C NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent: No/Non Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 9 102 500 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 7 250 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 202925 10 3 ISIN: CA202925 10 3 0 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 29 SEPT 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 octobre/October Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Integral Transfer Agency Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for C. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)