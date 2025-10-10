Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Commodore Metals Corp. (CSE: C) ("Commodore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 exploration program on the Keefers-Hannah Gold Project (the "Property" or the "Project") located near Boston Bar, British Columbia, approximately 130 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

The 2025 program adheres to the exploration program recommended in the National Instrument 43-101 technical report that the Company has filed via SEDAR+ (viewable at www.sedarplus.ca), which is designed to further investigate previously discovered anomalous gold values and arsenic geochemistry associated with the main fault structure, referred to as the west structural zone. Pyrite and other sulfides were noted in parts of the dyke-like quartz veins associated with the zone.

Commodore's exploration will also focus on the Hannah East zone, which is anomalous in gold and arsenic with a number of previous assay values ranging from 0.48 g/tonne to 17.1 g/tonne gold. This zone can be traced for approximately 150 metres (410 feet) and varies in width from two to five metres. Previous grab samples taken in 2010 assayed up to 8.708 g/tonne in the quartz-arsenopyrite zone at the main East Hannah zone. In February 2011, a total of five diamond drill holes were completed in the Hannah East Zone that demonstrated structurally complex folding and intersected several gold zones.

The Company has already completed an airborne survey and awaiting the final data compilation, but preliminary results show several significant anomalies. The airborne results will help in tracing the Keefers showing, which previously produced a representative sample reported to have assayed 1.42 per cent copper, 2.24 per cent nickel, 0.15 per cent cobalt, 3.77 grams per tonne platinum, and 0.79 gram per tonne palladium (National Mineral Inventory 92I/4 Ni1).

The Company's exploration program also allocates resources for continued First Nations consultation and archaeological surveys. The summary of the proposed exploration program budget is as follows:

Activity 2025 Budget (CAD) Airborne Geophysics, Magnetics & Radiometrics $20,000 Excavator trenching and Drilling $47,000 Grid Establishment & Geological Mapping $20,000 Vehicle Rentals (Truck and UTV) and Accommodations $10,000 First Nations Consulting $10,000 Soil and Rock Chip Sampling and Analyses $10,000 Report $5,000 Subtotal $122,000

About Commodore Metals Corp.

Commodore Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-value strategic minerals, with a focus on identifying and developing assets critical to the global energy transition. Commodore is committed to responsible exploration and value creation through the acquisition and advancement of highly prospective properties. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty, in 16 mineral claims covering approximately 2,741 hectares located in New Westminster Mining Division, British Columbia.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by J. T. Shearer, M.Sc., D.I.C., P.Geo., a non-arm's length consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

