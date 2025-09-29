Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Commodore Metals Corp. ("Commodore Metals" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based junior miner's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following the exercise of special warrants that were previously issued in 2024 and 2025. The ticker symbol is C.

Commodore Metals has an exclusive option to acquire a 100% stake in the Keefers-Hannah gold property in southwestern British Columbia, near the community of Boston Bar. The property consists of 16 claims covering approximately 2,741 hectares. There has been historic exploration activity on and around the property, including drilling completed by the Company last year. Commodore Metals plans to complete a Phase I exploration program at the property, as recommended in a recent technical report.

"This is a very exciting time for the junior gold mining sector, with prices reaching record highs and financing activity finally improving," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We have recently welcomed several new companies to the CSE that are advancing early-stage gold projects in Canada, and we are very pleased to add Commodore to that list. We wish the team success at the Keefers-Hannah property."

Christopher Paterson, President of Commodore Metals, commented: "We are excited to have the opportunity to trade on a stock exchange that understands the mineral exploration sector and facilitates its growth. Trading on the CSE is an important milestone in our development that will expand our access to capital and increase value for our shareholders."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268441

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)