Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD), an AI technology company specializing in brand and intellectual property protection, confirms Friday, July 17, 2026 as its anticipated date of first trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The listing marks a defining milestone in SECUR3D's growth as the Company accelerates commercialization of its end-to-end AI-powered brand security and IP protection platform, and suite of proprietary tools purpose-built to address one of the fastest-growing and most underserved challenges in modern digital commerce: widespread theft and unauthorized use of digital content and copyrighted material, fueled by the explosive growth of generative AI tools.

SECUR3D enters the public markets with live technology, a growing roster of globally recognized brand and marketplace commercial relationships, and a clear growth roadmap. The Company's platform is already deployed and supporting leading names in fashion, gaming, and entertainment. SECUR3D's tools monitor digital marketplaces, big and small, and the broader global web enabling brands, marketplaces, and individual creators to detect and respond to IP misuse at a scale that was previously impossible without significant investments in moderation and legal teams.

"Digital commerce and creator ecosystems are expanding at unprecedented speed, and brand protection has to keep pace," said Otis Perrick, Chief Executive Officer of SECUR3D. "Our listing on the CSE is the next step in scaling our platform to meet that global demand, and in establishing SECUR3D as the operating standard for digital brand safety."

LISTING DETAILS

Exchange: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Anticipated date of first trade : Friday July 17, 2026

: Friday July 17, 2026 Ticker symbol: SRD

SRD Security: Common shares

Common shares CUSIP: 813693108

813693108 Registered office: Suite 215, 1080 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC V6B 2T4

Suite 215, 1080 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC V6B 2T4 Company website: www.secur3d.ai

www.secur3d.ai Investor information: www.secur3d.ai/investors

www.secur3d.ai/investors Investor contact: ir@secur3d.ai | +1 (236) 761-8733

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES POST-LISTING

Following its public listing, SECUR3D's strategic priorities are focused on disciplined execution, platform expansion, and commercial growth. The Company intends to advance four key initiatives. First, accelerating platform development through continued investment in AI model training, detection accuracy, and expanded marketplace coverage. Second, building enterprise sales capacity to pursue larger brand, marketplace, and platform relationships across new verticals and geographies. Third, advancing Sentry and the Creator Portal to extend SECUR3D's brand security and IP protection infrastructure to enterprise customers, marketplaces, and independent creators. Fourth, building the operational infrastructure and partnerships required to support long-term category leadership in digital brand security and IP protection at global scale.

The Company views its current commercial relationships across enterprise brands programs, marketplace and platform integrations, and gaming and entertainment as an important foundation for broader expansion. These relationships include Digital Brands Group involving Herschel Supply Co, SuperHive, Zen Studios who brings with it a licensed-content portfolio of legendary entertainment brands like South Park, Jurassic World, JAWS, Back to the Future, and other globally recognized properties. Together, these relationships demonstrate the applicability of SECUR3D's platform across multiple segments and provide a replicable template for enterprise adoption across fashion, gaming, retail, entertainment, and creator economy verticals.

As a public company, SECUR3D expects to benefit from increased market visibility, enhanced credibility with enterprise customers and partners, and improved access to capital markets over time. These factors are expected to support the Company's ability to further develop its technology, pursue larger commercial relationships, and build the operational scale required to serve leading brands, marketplaces, and creators globally.

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

First, Canadian-built, commercial end-to-end AI-powered brand security and IP protection platform.

In market, deployed technology with globally recognized enterprise customers.

Diversified revenue model: SaaS subscriptions, usage-based scanning, exposure snapshots, and royalty-based revenue share.

Structurally large and growing addressable market across brands, marketplaces, platforms, and creators.

Experienced team with over 30 years of combined experience in interactive entertainment, brand and IP management, and digital platform development.

ABOUT SECUR3D

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides a protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," and similar expressions. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding SECUR3D's anticipated listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), business plans, technology development, commercial partnerships, platform commercialization, and growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors - including competitive conditions, technology development risks, market adoption, and general economic conditions - that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. SECUR3D does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: SECUR3D Holdings Inc.