

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Husqvarna AB (HSQVY.PK) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK1.030 billion, or SEK1.80 per share. This compares with SEK1.579 billion, or SEK2.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Husqvarna AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK2.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.9% to SEK14.383 billion from SEK15.277 billion last year.



Husqvarna AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.030 Bln. vs. SEK1.579 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.80 vs. SEK2.76 last year. -Revenue: SEK14.383 Bln vs. SEK15.277 Bln last year.



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