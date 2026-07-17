

SOLNA (dpa-AFX) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST) Friday revealed that it has secured a $390 million, or 3.6 billion Swedish Kroner contract from a new high-tech client to construct a fabrication facility in Boise, Idaho, USA. The contract will be included in Skanska's U.S order bookings for the third quarter of 2026. The company has not disclosed the identity of the client.



The Swedish construction company said that the project includes the construction of a new fabrication facility, a dedicated Central Utility Plant, and the associated site infrastructure.



Skanska AB said that the construction has already commenced, with the project expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2028.



On the Stockholm Exchange, SKA-B.ST is trading up 0.04 percent on Friday at 252.40 Swedish Kroner.



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