RugVista Group AB: Rugvista Group AB (publ) - publishes interim report for January - June 2026

Strong growth with a well-balanced business

Second quarter

Net revenue increased to SEK 173.9 (150.5) million, corresponding to an increase of 15.6% (17.2%).

Organic net revenue growth was 15.8% (22.3%).

The gross margin improved to 67.1% (62.5%).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 20.5 (7.1) million and the operating margin was 11.8% (4.7%).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 15.6 (5.5) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.75 (0.26).

The number of orders increased by 4.1% (26.3%) to 77.0 (73.9) thousand.

Average order value increased by 9.9% (-6.9%) to SEK 3,115 (2,833).

The average Trustpilot rating was 4.6 (4.7).



Comments from Ebba Ljungerud, CEO

We delivered a second quarter with strong growth and improved profitability. Net revenue increased to SEK 173.9 (150.5) million, corresponding to an increase of 15.6 percent. Operating profit rose to SEK 20.5 (7.1) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 11.8 (4.7) percent.

Growth in the quarter was driven by both a higher number of orders and a higher average order value. The number of orders increased to 77.0 (73.9) thousand, while average order value rose to SEK 3,115 (2,833). This is encouraging and reflects both healthy demand and continued development in our offering and assortment mix.

Our external environment continues to change rapidly, not least within e-commerce, digital marketing, and search. The AI transition continues, and we are working to adapt Rugvista to a landscape where visibility increasingly depends on being a brand and having a product offering that both customers and AI-based services can understand, trust, and highlight. For us, this is about strengthening our future visibility as well as using AI to improve speed, quality, and precision in our own work.

In summary, we are pleased to deliver a strong quarter with solid growth, improved profitability, and continued positive development in the business. We see good momentum in our assortment, in our underlying customer and business metrics, and in our ability to combine growth with discipline.

Conference call in connection with the publication of the interim report

In connection with the publication of the interim report, Ebba Ljungerud (CEO) and Joakim Tuvner (CFO) will host a conference call and webcast on 17 July 2026 at 09:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via the webcast, please use the link below. It will be possible to submit written questions through the webcast.

https://rugvista-group.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026/register

If you wish to ask verbal questions via the conference call, please register using the link below. After registration, you will receive a phone number and conference ID to access the call.

https://events.inderes.com/rugvista-group/q2-report-2026/dial-in

The report and presentation will be available on the Rugvista Group website:

https://www.rugvistagroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Contact information

Ebba Ljungerud, CEO

Ebba.Ljungerud@rugvista.com

Joakim Tuvner, CFO

Joakim.Tuvner@rugvista.com

InvestorRelations@rugvistagroup.com



This report includes information that Rugvista Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.30 a.m. CEST on July 17, 2026.

Certified advisor

FNCA Sweden AB



About Rugvista

Rugvista is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players and markets carpets and rugs through its own web-shops available in 20 different languages using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of high-quality design- and traditional carpets and rugs at attractive prices. Rugvista offers its EU-based customers free deliveries and returns free of charge.

The Rugvista Group AB (publ) share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker symbol "RUG" and the company has its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.