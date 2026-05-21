RugVista Group AB: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting 2026 of Rugvista Group AB (publ)

Resolutions at Annual General Meeting May 21, 2026

The Annual General Meeting of Rugvista Group AB (publ) was held today, Thursday May 21, 2026, in the Company's premises at Lodgatan 11 in Malmö. Shareholders also had the opportunity to exercise their voting rights by post before the General Meeting.

At the Annual General Meeting, the following principal resolutions were passed.

Adoption of income statements and balance sheets

The General Meeting adopted the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Remuneration report

The General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' report regarding remuneration pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

Dividend

The General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal on dividend of SEK 5 per share, with the record date May 25, 2026. The dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on May 28, 2026.

Discharge from liability

The Board members and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board of Directors and Board remuneration

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with a proposal from the shareholder Jofam AB that was presented during the meeting, that the number of Board members shall be seven. The Board members Martin Benckert, Magnus Dimert, Ludvig Friberger, Hanna Graflund Sleyman, Patrik Berntsson and Jennie Högstedt Björk were re-elected as Board members. In addition, thereto Carl Rydin was elected as new member of the Board in accordance with the proposal from Jofam AB. Martin Benckert was re-elected as Chairperson of the Board.

Carl Rydin

Carl Rydin was born in 1985 and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Dowling College and has studied at Columbia Business School, New York. Carl Rydin is Investment Director at Jofam AB and has previously inter alia served as Portfolio Manager at Origo Fonder, Investment Analyst at Lucerne Capital, and held various roles within M&A at the investment bank Fredericks Michael & Co. Carl Rydin is a board member of Online Brands Nordic AB and of companies within the Jofam Group.

The Nomination Committee assesses Carl Rydin to be independent in relation to the company and its management, but not independent in relation to major shareholders. Carl Rydin does not hold any shares in Rugvista Group AB (publ).

The General Meeting resolved that fees should be paid with SEK 480,000 to the Chairperson of the Board and with SEK 265,000 to each of the other non-employed Board members elected by the General Meeting.

Auditor

Ernst & Young AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Hanna Fehland will continue to be auditor in charge.

Instruction for the Nomination Committee

The General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal on revised instructions for the Nomination Committee, principally clarifying the process for appointing shareholder representatives to the Nomination Committee.

Guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal on revised guidelines for remuneration to senior executives, entailing that the description of the Company's vision has been updated and certain minor editorial amendments.

Long-term incentive program (LTIP 2026)

The General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal on the establishment of an employee stock option program, LTIP 2026, comprising a maximum of 234,601 employee stock options. To enable delivery of shares to the participants, the program also includes the issuance of a maximum of 234,601 warrants and the transfer of these to the participants. Each employee stock option entitles the holder to receive one (1) warrant free of charge, which in turn entitles to subscription of one (1) share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 135 percent of the volume-weighted average price of Rugvista's share during the period from and including 22 May 2026 up to and including the day falling 30 calendar days thereafter. Participants may exercise allotted and vested employee stock options during the period from and including 1 August 2029 (however, not before the day following the publication of the Company's interim report for the second quarter of 2029) up to and including the day falling three (3) months thereafter. The program entails a maximum dilution effect of approximately 1.12 percent.

Contact information

Ebba Ljungerud

CEO



Joakim Tuvner

CFO

InvestorRelations@rugvistagroup.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 12.30 CEST on May 21, 2026.



Certified advisor

FNCA Sweden AB



About Rugvista

Rugvista is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players and markets carpets and rugs through its own web-shops available in 20 different languages using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of high-quality design- and traditional carpets and rugs at attractive prices. Rugvista offers its EU-based customers free deliveries and returns free of charge.

The Rugvista Group AB (publ) share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker symbol "RUG" and the company has its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.