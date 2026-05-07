RugVista Group AB: Rugvista Group AB (publ) - publishes interim report for January - March 2026

Good growth in a changing world

First quarter

Net revenue increased to SEK 212.0 (197.0) million, corresponding to an increase of 7.6% (12.0%).

Organic net revenue growth was 12.5% (12.3%).

The gross margin improved to 64.9% (64.0%).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 23.9 (27.2) million and the operating margin was 11.3% (13.8%).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 18.4 (22.2) million.

Net cash / (net debt), adjusted for leasing debt, amounted to SEK 235.0 (222.1) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.88 (1.07).

The number of orders increased by 6.5% (17.3%) to 102.9 (96.6) thousand.

Average order value increased by 0.4% (-3.1%) to SEK 2,874 (2,864).

The average Trustpilot rating was 4.6 (4.7).



Comments from Ebba Ljungerud, CEO

We start 2026 with continued growth and stable development. Net revenue increased during the quarter to SEK 212.0 (197.0) million, corresponding to an organic growth of 12.5%. At the same time, the gross margin strengthened to 64.9% (64.0%), demonstrating that our offering, our assortment, and our commercial efforts continue to develop in the right direction.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 23.9 million (27.2), corresponding to an operating margin of 11.3% (13.8%). The lower operating margin in the quarter is primarily due to higher marketing investments during a period in which we saw good opportunities to drive demand and strengthen our position. This is in line with our strategy, where the focus is on continuously increasing the efficiency of our investments and maintaining a healthy balance between growth, profitability, and returns over time.

In summary, we are pleased to continue delivering growth, strengthening the gross margin, and entering the year with a strong financial position. At the same time, we maintain a clear focus on improving the efficiency of our marketing investments, increasing the operating margin, and continuing to build Rugvista for a rapidly evolving digital landscape.



Conference call in connection with the publication of the interim report

In connection with the publication of the interim report, Ebba Ljungerud (CEO) and Joakim Tuvner (CFO) will host a conference call and webcast on 7 May 2026 at 09:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

If you wish to participate via the webcast, please use the link below. It will be possible to submit written questions through the webcast.

https://rugvista-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026/register

If you wish to ask verbal questions via the conference call, please register using the link below. After registration, you will receive a phone number and conference ID to access the call.

https://events.inderes.com/rugvista-group/q1-report-2026/dial-in

The report and presentation will be available on the Rugvista Group website:

https://www.rugvistagroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

Contact information

Ebba Ljungerud, CEO

Ebba.Ljungerud@rugvista.com

Joakim Tuvner, CFO

Joakim.Tuvner@rugvista.com

InvestorRelations@rugvistagroup.com



This report includes information that Rugvista Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.30 a.m. CET on May 7, 2026.

Certified advisor

FNCA Sweden AB



About Rugvista

Rugvista is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players and markets carpets and rugs through its own web-shops available in 20 different languages using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of high-quality design- and traditional carpets and rugs at attractive prices. Rugvista offers its EU-based customers free deliveries and returns free of charge.

The Rugvista Group AB (publ) share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker symbol "RUG" and the company has its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.