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WKN: A2QRH8 | ISIN: SE0015659834 | Ticker-Symbol: 81N
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 15:25
5,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
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RUGVISTA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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RUGVISTA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0605,28013:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2026 12:00 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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RugVista Group AB: Rugvista appoints Gustaf Arlid as new CFO

Rugvista Group AB (publ) has today appointed Gustaf Arlid as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and he will assume the position no later than 1 November 2026.

Gustaf Arlid joins from Bygghemma Nordics, part of the BHG Group, where he serves as CFO. He has experience from finance roles and senior positions in business and finance at Bygghemma Nordics and Findus, as well as serving as Manager at Deloitte. Gustaf holds a Master of Science in Business and Economics from Lund University.

"I am very pleased to welcome Gustaf as CFO of Rugvista. He brings broad and relevant experience which I am confident will contribute both strategically and operationally. Gustaf will play an important role in Rugvista's continued development, and I look forward to working with him," says Ebba Ljungerud, CEO.

"I am very much looking forward to joining Rugvista and, together with my colleagues across the organisation, helping to drive and contribute to the company's continued strategic development, profitable growth and long-term value for customers, employees and shareholders," says Gustaf Arlid, incoming CFO.

Contact information

Ebba Ljungerud, CEO

Joakim Tuvner, CFO
InvestorRelations@rugvistagroup.com

Certified advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

About Rugvista

Rugvista is one of Europe's leading "direct-to-consumer" e-commerce players and markets carpets and rugs through its own web-shops available in 20 different languages using the brands Rugvista and CarpetVista. The company was founded in 2005 and offers a wide and relevant selection of high-quality design- and traditional carpets and rugs at attractive prices. Rugvista offers its EU-based customers free deliveries and returns free of charge.

The Rugvista Group AB (publ) share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the ticker symbol "RUG" and the company has its headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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