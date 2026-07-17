Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc interim report Q2 2026

Orders received increased 13% to MSEK 17 305 (15 276), with an organic increase of 13%. Large orders amounted to MSEK 720 (230). There was no impact from currency.

Revenues increased 10% to MSEK 16 702 (15 130), with an organic increase of 11%. Currency impacted negatively by -1%.

Operating profit increased 17% to MSEK 3 316 (2 831), including items affecting comparability of MSEK -33 (-153)*. The operating margin was 19.9% (18.7).

The adjusted operating profit increased 12% to MSEK 3 349 (2 984), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 20.1% (19.7).

Basic earnings per share was SEK 2.01 (1.74).

Operating cash flow was MSEK 1 902 (1 104).

Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.75 (0.82).

CEO comments

Strong mining

Just as in recent quarters, the customer activity within mining remained at a high level, supported by historically high mineral prices in segments to which we have a large exposure, such as copper and gold. Orders received increased 13% organically to MSEK 17 305 (15 276). The equipment orders increased 30% organically and our large orders, i.e. orders above MSEK 150, amounted to MSEK 720 (230). The highest growth was achieved within exploration. The investment sentiment within infrastructure and construction projects has improved, which led to stable order development.

Sequentially, organic orders declined by -9%, mainly due to fewer large equipment orders following a particularly strong first quarter.

In the near term, we expect mining demand to remain high and demand from infrastructure customers to increase somewhat.

Double-digit revenue and EBIT growth

Revenues increased to MSEK 16 702 (15 130), corresponding to 11% organic growth, supported by a successful ramp-up in production. Lead times remain at normal levels.

Our operating profit, EBIT, increased 17% to MSEK 3 316 (2 831), with strong organic contribution following actions taken to strengthen efficiency. The operating profit includes items affecting comparability of MSEK -33 (-153), fully explained by the change in provision for the long-term incentive program.

The operating margin, and the adjusted operating margin, improved to 19.9% (18.7) and 20.1% (19.7), respectively.

Our operating cash flow was MSEK 1 902 (1 104) and our cash conversion rate, rolling 12 months, was 93% (94).

Leading innovations at Epiroc World Expo

In June, Epiroc brought together customers from around the world into Örebro, Sweden, to experience Epiroc's latest innovations. Through presentations, interactive sessions and live demonstrations, the event showcased how Epiroc helps customers achieve safer, smarter and more productive mining operations. Highlights included the diesel-electric Minetruck MT66 S eDrive, automated bolting for rock reinforcement, underground exploration solutions, AI-powered digital and collision avoidance technologies.

Successful Capital Markets Day

Also in June, we welcomed around 100 investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day in Örebro. During the event, we reaffirmed our financial goals and highlighted the key drivers of our long-term profitable growth, including innovation, attractive market niches, aftermarket expansion and operational excellence.

Driving customer success through innovation and presence

Through our strong local presence and expanding service footprint we help customers improve productivity and safety while maximizing equipment uptime. Demand for our service solutions remains solid, reflecting the value customers place in availability, reliability and operational performance.

We also continue to see encouraging adoption of our automation and digital solutions. As customers increasingly integrate these technologies into their operations, our relationships deepen and our position as a long-term productivity partner strengthens.

Combining innovation with a strong global presence has been at the heart of Epiroc for decades and remains a key driver of our future growth.

Helena Hedblom,

President and CEO



Please find the full report in the attached pdf. Additional financial documents are found on Epiroc's Financial publications page.





An Epiroc exploration rig on a floating barge.

For more information please contact:

Karin Larsson, Vice President Investor Relations and Media

+46 10 755 0106

ir@epiroc.com

Alexander Apell, Investor Relations Officer

+46 72 083 9519

ir@epiroc.com

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

This information is information that Epiroc AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, at 11.30 CEST on July 17, 2026.

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers, and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025, and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.