

BONN (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) and DHL (DHL.DE) announced that they have formed a strategic alliance to bring integrated, resilient and scalable logistics capabilities aligned to the UK Ministry of Defence's Future Defence Support Services programme or FDSS for short.



Operating as the Logistics & Mission Support Alliance as part of a competitive contract bidding process, the partnership combines Leidos' Defence integration expertise and DHL's logistics expertise, supporting the ministry of defence's logistics requirements in the future.



The alliance will operate as a single team, handling the infrastructure and maintaining surge capacity to Defence operations moving through disruption.



The alliance will also draw on advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and automation to support optimization of logistics operations and improve demand and gain assets.



On XETRA, the shares for DHL were trading 0.11 percent down at 56.92 euros.



In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares for Leidos were trading 0.99 percent down at $107.22, after closing Thursday's trading 0.07 percent high.



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