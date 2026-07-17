OneMeta AI: OneMeta Participates in Avaya Journeys London

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB:ONEI), a multilingual communication company, participated in Avaya Journeys London , where CEO Saul Leal joined an Alliance Panel with technology leaders to discuss enterprise communications, customer experience, data sovereignty, compliance, and artificial intelligence.

Avaya Journeys is a global roadshow that brings together customers, partners, and technology companies for discussions about enterprise communications and customer experience.

OneMeta's participation follows the companies' global reseller agreement, which expands the availability of OneMeta's multilingual communication technology through Avaya's global channel network.

"Our partnership with Avaya brings together resilient communications and multilingual technology to help organizations communicate across languages," said Leal. "As Avaya continues to build its customer experience platform with AI, orchestration, and resilient communications, we're looking forward to helping customers remove language barriers from everyday conversations."

Panelists also discussed customer service, healthcare, government, and other environments where clear communication affects everyday operations. Topics included data sovereignty, compliance, the growing role of AI, and how organizations are balancing new technologies with the need for secure, reliable communications.

Earlier this year, OneMeta announced a deployment supporting multilingual emergency communications for FIFA 2026 in Mexico, where its technology will help emergency dispatchers communicate with international visitors during the tournament.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is a multilingual enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary language technology enables the spoken and written word to be translated, transcribed, and interpreted in near real time across more than 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's products support web-based, mobile, contact center, and enterprise communications while meeting SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR security and privacy standards.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

Learn more at www.onemeta.ai

Media Contact:

Alex Koritz

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SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/onemeta-participates-in-avaya-journeys-london-1192441