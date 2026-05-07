OneMeta to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on May 7, 2026

OneMeta's Real-Time Multilingual AI Impact Across Enterprises, and Media Markets

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB:ONEI) ("OneMeta" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-driven multilingual communication solutions, announced today that Saul I. Leal, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference taking place on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The presentation is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time and will be conducted via live webcast.

During the presentation, management is expected to discuss the Company's real-time multilingual communication technologies, enterprise infrastructure strategy, and recent developments across enterprise, government, and media-related markets.

Event Information

Event: Emerging Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 1:45 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time

Presenter: Saul I. Leal, Founder, CEO

Registration to Watch Live

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755070&tp_key=280dc3ffe3&sti=globe

Replay Information

https://www.youtube.com/EmergingGrowthConference

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is an AI-driven multilingual enablement company focused on real-time translation and transcription solutions for enterprise, government, and media environments. Its VerbumSuite technologies are designed to support communication across languages while maintaining accuracy, scalability, and integration into existing workflows.

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, EmergingGrowth.com is a media platform focused on identifying and highlighting emerging growth companies and investment opportunities.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference provides public companies with a platform to engage with the investment community regarding company developments, products, services, and strategic initiatives through webcast presentations.

Disclaimer

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. The Emerging Growth Conference serves as a platform for presenting companies to engage with the investment community. Certain presenting companies may be current or future clients of EmergingGrowth.com and may compensate EmergingGrowth.com in cash, securities, or fees related to participation or presentation opportunities. Presentations and related materials have not been approved, endorsed, or reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com and should not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Investors should consult a qualified investment professional before making any investment decisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact: PR@onemeta.ai

Investor Contact: investors@onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/onemeta-to-present-at-emerging-growth-conference-on-may-7-2026-1164778