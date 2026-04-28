ONEMETA Integration into Holoscan for Media Announced at NVIDIA GTC 2026 to Support Real-Time Multilingual AI in Live Media Workflows

Strategic NVIDIA Ecosystem Alignment Expands OneMeta's Position in Real-Time AI Media

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / ONEMETA Inc. (OTCQB:ONEI), a provider of real-time multilingual communication technologies, today announced its integration into NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, a software-defined, AI-enabled platform designed to bring real-time AI into live media production environments.

OneMeta's platform supports real-time multilingual processing across more than 140 languages and dialects and is designed to operate within enterprise and media environments where precision, timing, and contextual accuracy are required.

The Company believes that demand for scalable multilingual capabilities is influenced by the continued globalization of content distribution and the transition toward software-defined media workflows.

The Company's integration into Holoscan for Media was announced at NVIDIA GTC 2026, where NVIDIA introduced expanded capabilities for real-time media workflows, including scalable content localization across video, audio, and graphics.

NVIDIA Holoscan for Media enables broadcasters, streaming platforms, and media organizations to run AI-powered applications within unified, accelerated infrastructure across cloud, on-premise, and edge environments. The platform is designed to support real-time video pipelines, allowing AI applications to operate alongside traditional broadcast workflows on shared infrastructure.

OneMeta's technologies running on top of Holoscan for Media support real-time translation and transcription of audio, video, and related content elements within live and recorded media workflows.

"OneMeta's focus has always been to make language part of the infrastructure, not an external process," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta. "As media becomes increasingly real-time and global, accuracy at the dialect level and low-latency processing become critical. Being part of this ecosystem reflects where the industry is going - toward integrated, software-defined communication at scale."

NVIDIA GTC Announcement Reference

https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/gtc-2026-news/media

NVIDIA Holoscan for Media Information

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/products/holoscan/media/ecosystem

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is an AI-driven multilingual enablement company focused on real-time translation and transcription solutions for enterprise, government, and media environments. Its VerbumSuite technologies are designed to support communication across languages while maintaining accuracy, scalability, and integration into existing workflows.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding industry trends and potential use cases of its technology. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

THIS PRESS RELEASE HAS BEEN AUTHORIZED BY NVIDIA

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SOURCE: OneMeta

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/onemeta-integration-into-holoscan-for-media-announced-at-nvidia-g-1161473