OneMeta AI: OneMeta Signs Government Emergency Services Agreement in Mexico for FIFA 2026 Deployment of VerbumLocal

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB:ONEI), a leader in AI-powered multilingual communication solutions, announced today that it has signed an agreement with a state government emergency services agency in Mexico to provide real-time AI-powered interpretation services in support of emergency response (911) operations during the FIFA 2026 event period. The agreement covers service delivery from April through December in 2026 and marks OneMeta's first deployment within a public safety emergency communications environment in Mexico.

With international visitors expected from around the globe, the FIFA 2026 tournament presents a significant multilingual communication challenge for public safety agencies. The agreement will support real-time multilingual communication during the FIFA 2026 event period and help emergency personnel communicate more effectively with international visitors from around the world.

"Emergency communications is one of the clearest examples of where language technology can make a difference," said Karlo Menchaca, CEO of All Cloud Xperience. "The goal is simple: help callers and dispatchers understand each other as quickly as possible."

Enabling Multilingual Emergency Response Through AI Technology

Under the agreement, OneMeta will deploy VerbumLocal, a real-time interpretation product built on the Verbum platform, to deliver near-real-time multilingual understanding across seven language pairs, including Spanish-English, Spanish-Japanese, Spanish-Korean, and Spanish-Swedish.

The deployment includes regional infrastructure implementation, custom model training specific to emergency response terminology, and integration with the agency's existing Communications systems. Go-live of the emergency communications service is targeted for early June 2026.

"This is an important step for OneMeta as we enter the public safety market," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "Emergency dispatchers need to understand callers quickly, regardless of the language being spoken. This deployment demonstrates how real-time multilingual communication can help emergency personnel respond more effectively and supports our mission of creating a more understanding world."

This deployment marks OneMeta's first implementation within a public safety emergency communications environment and expands the Company's work with government organizations. The project also highlights the growing need for multilingual communication tools in emergency response operations.

The Company believes the agreement reflects growing demand for multilingual communication technology within government agencies and may support additional opportunities in Mexico and other international markets.

Why VerbumLocal Matters for Emergency Services

Traditional interpretation methods in emergency environments often rely on third-party interpreters, which can introduce delays during time-sensitive situations.

VerbumLocal is designed to address these challenges by providing:

Immediate interpreter access with no transfers or waiting periods, enabling emergency personnel and callers to communicate in their preferred language from the outset of a conversation.

Multilingual coverage across Asian, European, and Latin American languages, supporting the needs of international visitors during major global events.

Models trained on emergency response terminology to support more accurate communication during emergency calls.

Enterprise-grade security and privacy standards, including compliance with SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR requirements, helping government agencies maintain control over sensitive communications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected deployment timelines, anticipated benefits of the agreement, future revenue opportunities, expansion into government and public safety markets, future customer adoption, and the capabilities, performance, and scalability of the Company's technology. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that may affect actual results include implementation delays, customer requirements, market conditions, competitive factors, regulatory developments, changes in customer demand, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. OneMeta undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. is an AI-powered multilingual communication company focused on helping people and organizations communicate across language barriers. Its proprietary technology enables the spoken and written word to be translated, transcribed, and interpreted in near real time across more than 140 languages and dialects. The Verbum platform powers a suite of multilingual communication products that support web-based, mobile, contact center, and enterprise communications. The platform is designed to meet high standards for security, privacy, and compliance, including SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR requirements.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world.

Learn more at www.onemeta.ai .

Media Contact:

Alex Koritz

alex@koritzpr.com

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/onemeta-signs-government-emergency-services-agreement-in-mexico-f-1172688