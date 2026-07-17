Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the TSX Venture Growth Capital Event, hosted by CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) in partnership with TMX Group, taking place July 17-19, 2026 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Marking CEM's 100th Capital Event, the invitation-only conference celebrates more than 16 years of connecting growth-stage companies with active investors across North America. The event brings together a select group of TSX and TSX Venture-listed issuers and a curated audience of institutional investors, portfolio managers, family offices, investment advisors, accredited investors, and high-net-worth individuals through CEM's signature format of pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings.

Throughout the event, Frontier will meet directly with investors to share its investment thesis, discuss recent developments, and strengthen relationships within the North American investment community.

Frontier Lithium remains focused on advancing the critical development and permitting activities required to unlock the next phase of the PAK Lithium Project. Supported by the completion of its recent financing, the Company is pursuing key milestones including Junction Road permitting, feasibility study optimization work, and progress toward project partner requirements, all aimed at further de-risking the project and positioning it for long-term value creation.

For more information on the TSX Venture Growth Capital Event, please visit www.cem.ca.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project encompasses a large land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.)

CEM (Capital Event Management Ltd.) connects small-cap companies with a curated network of institutional and high-conviction investors through weekend events and structured one-to-one virtual meetings. With over 15 years of capital events and a trusted investor network, CEM supports more efficient capital formation and helps companies build meaningful, long-term relationships.

In addition to its core convening business, CEM provides strategic advisory services and invests through its Partner's Fund, backing select opportunities emerging from its network.

For more information, visit cem.ca.

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Source: Frontier Lithium Inc.