CLOUDASTRUCTURE, INC.: Cloudastructure Reports Revenue Growth of 78% Year-Over-Year for the 2026 First Quarter

Company Successfully Scaled AI-Driven Security Platform Across Multiple Large Industry Verticals as Recurring Revenue and Enterprise Adoption Accelerated

Advancing the Shift from Reactive Surveillance to Autonomous, AI-Powered Security

Conference Call to be Held on July 17, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. ("Cloudastructure" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: CSAI), a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and is providing a business update.

"Our first quarter 2026 financial results reflect the continued scaling of our AI-driven technology platform across multiple large market verticals and growing customer demand across modern security environments," said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure. "We are seeing strong adoption in multifamily alongside increasing traction in transportation and logistics, where the ability to detect, respond, and prevent incidents in real time is critical for the safety of tenants, employees and other stakeholders."

"We believe security is undergoing a fundamental transformation, moving from passive systems to intelligent platforms that operate continuously and autonomously. Cloudastructure is positioned at the intersection of that shift, combining AI, cloud infrastructure, and real-time intervention to deliver a more proactive standard for physical security. As we continue to scale the platform and extend its capabilities across new environments, we are building a system designed not just to monitor activity, but to actively prevent it."

Key Financial and Operational Highlights:

Revenue Growth: 78% year-over-year increase in Q1 2026 to approximately $1.3 million.

78% year-over-year increase in Q1 2026 to approximately $1.3 million. Recurring Revenue Expansion: Continued growth in subscription and remote guarding revenue, supporting an annualized run rate of approximately $2.6 million based on recurring revenue as of the end of March 2026.

Continued growth in subscription and remote guarding revenue, supporting an annualized run rate of approximately $2.6 million based on recurring revenue as of the end of March 2026. Multifamily Leadership: Now serving eight of the top ten NMHC-ranked multifamily property managers in the United States, reinforcing Cloudastructure's position as a trusted partner for large-scale security deployments.

Now serving eight of the top ten NMHC-ranked multifamily property managers in the United States, reinforcing Cloudastructure's position as a trusted partner for large-scale security deployments. Platform Innovation: Continued deployment of AI-powered security enclosures and solar-powered systems, expanding the platform into construction, infrastructure, and off-grid environments.

Continued deployment of AI-powered security enclosures and solar-powered systems, expanding the platform into construction, infrastructure, and off-grid environments. Technology Integration: Ongoing development of mobile and autonomous capabilities, further enhancing platform flexibility across diverse use cases.

Ongoing development of mobile and autonomous capabilities, further enhancing platform flexibility across diverse use cases. Leadership Strengthening: Appointed Ed Burnett, former UPS security executive, as Chief Security and Operations Officer, adding over 30 years of enterprise security expertise to support operational scale and expansion into logistics and enterprise markets.

Appointed Ed Burnett, former UPS security executive, as Chief Security and Operations Officer, adding over 30 years of enterprise security expertise to support operational scale and expansion into logistics and enterprise markets. Market Expansion: Growing traction across transportation, logistics, commercial properties, and critical infrastructure, expanding beyond the core multifamily vertical.

Growing traction across transportation, logistics, commercial properties, and critical infrastructure, expanding beyond the core multifamily vertical. Accounting Matter Resolved: Amended the terms of its Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, eliminating the variable conversion price feature, and exchanged a portion of those shares for an unsecured promissory note, resolving the previously disclosed technical accounting matter.





Expanding Enterprise Adoption Across Core Markets

Cloudastructure continued to expand adoption of its cloud-based AI video surveillance platform across multifamily, logistics, commercial, and infrastructure markets during the first quarter, driven by both new customer wins and expansion within existing accounts.

In multifamily housing, the Company reached a key milestone, now serving eight of the ten largest NMHC-ranked multifamily property management companies in the United States, which reflects increasing adoption among large-scale operators. Within these accounts, customers continue to expand deployments from initial pilot sites to broader portfolio rollouts as the platform demonstrates measurable results.

Driving Measurable Results in New Vertical Expansion

The Company also made meaningful progress in the transportation and logistics sector, where a commercial truck parking facility reported no cargo theft incidents over a three-month period following deployment of Cloudastructure's platform. The system deterred unauthorized access attempts and provided real-time operational visibility, contributing to a Master Service Agreement and expansion into additional locations. This highlights the platform's potential to move beyond traditional surveillance and support measurable operational outcomes diverse environments.

Enhancing Platform Capabilities and Operational Scale

Cloudastructure continues to enhance deployment flexibility across its platform, including expanded use of AI-powered security enclosures, solar-powered systems for off-grid environments, and mobile configurations designed for distributed and infrastructure-heavy use cases.

To support continued growth, the Company strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Ed Burnett as Chief Security and Operations Officer, bringing more than 30 years of enterprise security experience to oversee operations, remote guarding, and deployment strategy.

Across its markets, the Company continues to see increasing demand for proactive, AI-driven security solutions that enable customers to detect threats earlier, respond in real time, and prevent incidents before they escalate.

Update on Previously Disclosed Accounting Matter

As previously announced, the Company's first quarter 2026 Form 10-Q filing was delayed pending review of a complex technical accounting matter involving the balance sheet classification of its Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock (fully converted in 2025) and Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock.

On July 6, 2026, the Company announced a resolution whereby it amended the terms of its Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock to, among other things, eliminate the variable conversion price feature and exchanged 1,170 of those shares with the sole holder of Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock for an unsecured promissory note. The Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2026 will reflect a revised, non-cash accounting presentation for both series affecting only balance sheet classification, with no impact on the Company's cash position, operations, total assets, or net assets.

Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $1.315 million, compared to $0.738 million for the same period in 2025, representing an increase of approximately 78% year-over-year. The growth was driven by expansion across all revenue streams, including cloud video surveillance, remote guarding, hardware sales, and installation services, as enterprise adoption of the Company's AI-powered platform continued to scale.

Cost of goods sold for the first quarter was $0.6 million, compared to $0.4 million in the prior year period, reflecting increased installation activity, hosting costs, and operational support required to scale the platform.

Gross profit increased to $0.7 million, compared to $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, representing approximately 115% year-over-year growth. The increase reflects higher revenue and a greater contribution from recurring service offerings.

Operating expenses for the quarter totaled approximately $3.3 million, compared to approximately $2.8 million in the prior year period, reflecting increased headcount and compensation costs, higher sales and marketing spend, and continued investment in operational infrastructure to support growth.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were approximately $1.4 million, compared to approximately $1.1 million in the prior year period, reflecting increased payroll, professional services, equipment, and public company-related expenses.

Net loss for the first quarter was approximately $2.8 million, compared to approximately $2.0 million in the same period in 2025, reflecting continued investment in scaling the platform and expanding the business, as well as a non-cash change in the fair value of derivative liabilities and the revised prior-period comparative figures described below. (The net loss from the first quarter of 2025 has been revised from the previously reported $2.5 million to $2.0 million in connection with the technical accounting matter referenced above related to the Company's Series 1 and Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock. The revision did not affect cash, operations, total assets, or net assets.)

Three Months Ended March 31, Adjusted EBITDA 2026 2025 Net Income / (Loss) - (2,774 - - (2,015 - Add (less): Stock compensation expense 414 627 Depreciation and amortization 24 15 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 128 (415 - Bad Debt expense 27 (6 - Interest (income) / expense (40 - (9 - Taxes expense 83 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,138 - $ (1,801 -



First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 17, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. ET | 9:00 A.M. PT to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and provide a business update.

Date: July 17, 2026

Time: 12:00 P.M. ET | 9:00 A.M. PT

Live Call: 1-888-506-0062 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-973-528-0011 (International)

Access Code: 837138

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3134/54039

The live webcast and any related presentation materials made available for the call will be available through the Company's investor relations website at https://www.cloudastructure.com/investor/home . For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay will be available through July 31, 2026, by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-919-882-2331 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 54039. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 365 days.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations, plans, or prospects; the timing, completion, and filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; its ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; the expected effects of the Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock amendment and related exchange; and customer adoption, market expansion, recurring revenue growth, product capabilities, and the Company's ability to scale its platform. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to multiple factors including, among others, delays or changes in financial reporting and accounting treatment; liquidity and capital needs; customer concentration; competition; market acceptance of the Company's solutions; the Company's ability to deploy and scale its technology; privacy, security, and regulatory risks; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Cloudastructure@KCSA.com