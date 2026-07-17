Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - SECUR3D Holdings Inc. (CSE: SRD), an AI technology company specializing in brand security and intellectual property protection today announced that its common shares have commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol SRD.

The commencement of trading marks an important milestone for SECUR3D as the Company continues to commercialize its platform, expand commercial relationships, and build public market awareness of the growing need for scalable digital brand and IP protection.

"Becoming a publicly traded company is a meaningful milestone for SECUR3D, but it is also the beginning of our next phase of execution," said Otis Perrick, Chief Executive Officer of SECUR3D. "We are focused on building a durable technology company with live products, real commercial use cases, and a clear opportunity to help brands and creators protect their IP in increasingly complex digital environments."

SECUR3D is building the first commercial end-to-end AI-powered protection layer for global brands and IP. Its platform combines proactive digital fingerprinting, intelligent monitoring, and enforcement intelligence into a unified system designed to address the full lifecycle of digital brand and content protection - from asset creation through marketplace distribution and enforcement action support. The Company enters the public markets with live, deployed technology, and a growing base of globally recognized commercial relationships spanning fashion, gaming, and entertainment.

PLATFORM AT A GLANCE

AssetSafe: A proactive detection and analysis solution designed for marketplaces and developers that goes beyond the surface to create a unique digital fingerprint for every individual asset. AssetSafe integrates at the submission stage on marketplaces and proactively flags any attempt at theft, infringement, and unauthorized use before it goes live - in market.

A proactive detection and analysis solution designed for marketplaces and developers that goes beyond the surface to create a unique digital fingerprint for every individual asset. AssetSafe integrates at the submission stage on marketplaces and proactively flags any attempt at theft, infringement, and unauthorized use before it goes live - in market. Sherlock AI: SECUR3D's custom AI technology powering its proprietary tools and informed by experienced 2D and 3D artists and by millions of data points. Sherlock detects visual similarity even when content has been modified, resized, or remixed to evade standard detection processes - in market.

SECUR3D's custom AI technology powering its proprietary tools and informed by experienced 2D and 3D artists and by millions of data points. Sherlock detects visual similarity even when content has been modified, resized, or remixed to evade standard detection processes - in market. Sentry: SECUR3D's proprietary approach to securing brands, IPs, and creative design across the global web. Sentry leverages autonomous intelligent crawlers to detect and monitor instances of infringement and misuse, compiling evidence packages and enforcement intelligence to support the takedown processes across leading platforms, marketplaces, and millions of listings worldwide - in development.

SECUR3D's proprietary approach to securing brands, IPs, and creative design across the global web. Sentry leverages autonomous intelligent crawlers to detect and monitor instances of infringement and misuse, compiling evidence packages and enforcement intelligence to support the takedown processes across leading platforms, marketplaces, and millions of listings worldwide - in development. Creator Portal: An upcoming product focused on helping individual creators protect their designs, assets, and IP across SECUR3D's partner network of marketplaces and platforms in addition to the global web - planned.

COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM

SECUR3D enters the public markets with early commercial validation across enterprise brands programs and, marketplace and platform integrations The Company is also developing creator-focused solutions as part of its product roadmap. These relationships and planned channels demonstrate the potential application of the Company's AI-powered brand security and IP protection platform across multiple verticals where unauthorized use, counterfeiting, and digital asset misuse are estimated to represent more than US$1.7 trillion in annual economic impact globally.¹

¹ Source: Federal Research Division, Library of Congress, prepared for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, literature review on the magnitude and impacts of counterfeit trade (2018-2019 data).

AssetSafe is in market and deployed with enterprise customers across gaming and entertainment.

is in market and deployed with enterprise customers across gaming and entertainment. Sentry monitoring and enforcement intelligence infrastructure is in active development with initial capabilities operational with select enterprise customers.

monitoring and enforcement intelligence infrastructure is in active development with initial capabilities operational with select enterprise customers. Custom Sherlock AI technology is informed by 2D and 3D artists and millions of data points and updated continuously with new asset data.

technology is informed by 2D and 3D artists and millions of data points and updated continuously with new asset data. Creator Portal is aimed at supporting individual creators and allowing them to protect their user-generated content (UGC) designs, assets, and IP across SECUR3D's partner network of marketplaces and platforms.

is aimed at supporting individual creators and allowing them to protect their user-generated content (UGC) designs, assets, and IP across SECUR3D's partner network of marketplaces and platforms. SECUR3D currently monitors thousands of marketplace listings across major and emerging global ecommerce channels.

Current commercial relationships include Digital Brands Group involving Herschel Supply Co., SuperHive, Zen Studios who brings with it a licensed-content portfolio of legendary entertainment brands like South Park, Jurassic World, JAWS, Back to the Future, and other globally recognized properties.

ABOUT SECUR3D

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand security and intellectual property protection company helping brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Through its proprietary technology suite, including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI, SECUR3D provides a protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across industries including fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," and similar expressions. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding SECUR3D's business plans, technology development, commercial partnerships, platform commercialization, and growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors - including competitive conditions, technology development risks, market adoption, and general economic conditions - that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. SECUR3D does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: SECUR3D Holdings Inc.