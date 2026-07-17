Rapid oral presentations will highlight new Phase 1 data across Incyte's solid tumor portfolio

Both INCB161734, an investigational, potent, selective and orally bioavailable KRAS G12D inhibitor, and INCA338901, a TGFßR2×PD-1 bispecific antibody, are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 3 programs as first-line treatments for patients with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal cancer, respectively

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that it will highlight data from several programs in its oncology portfolio in six presentations at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, being held October 23 27, 2026, in Madrid.

"The data at ESMO will further illustrate Incyte's commitment to advancing innovation for patients with cancer," said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., President, Incyte and Global Head of Research and Development. "Among the presentations are important updates from our KRAS G12D inhibitor in advanced pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer, our TGFßR2×PD-1 bispecific antibody in microsatellite stable colorectal cancer and our CDK2 inhibitor in recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer investigational approaches that reflect our focus on areas where there is significant need for novel therapies."

Details on key data presentations at ESMO include:

Rapid Oral Presentations

INCB161734 (KRAS G12D)

Safety and Efficacy of Oral KRAS G12D Inhibitor INCB161734 as Monotherapy or in Combination with Cetuximab (Cetux) in Patients (pts) with Advanced/Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (CRC)

(Session: Rapid Oral session. Sunday, October 25, 3:30-5:00 a.m. ET [8:30-10:00 a.m. CET]. Abstract #1007RO.)

Safety and Efficacy of INCB161734, a Novel Oral KRAS G12D Inhibitor, in Combination with Chemotherapy in Patients (pts) with Advanced/Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

(Session: Rapid Oral session. Monday, October 26, 9:45-11:15 a.m. ET [2:45-4:15 p.m. CET]. Abstract #3137RO.)

INCA33890 (TGFßR2xPD-1)1

INCA33890, a TGFßR2xPD-1 Bispecific Antibody, with Standard of Care (SoC) Anticancer Therapies for Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer (MSS CRC)

(Session: Rapid Oral session. Saturday, October 24, 2:30-4:00 a.m. ET [8:30-10:00 a.m. CET]. Abstract #1954RO.)

INCB123667 (CDK2)

Preliminary Efficacy of INCB123667 (CDK2 Inhibition) with Bevacizumab in Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (rEOC)

(Session: Rapid Oral session. Friday, October 23, 10:15-11:45 a.m. ET [4:15-5:45 p.m. CET]. Abstract #1241RO.)

Poster Presentations

Retifanlimab

Final Survival Outcomes (OS) in POD1UM-303/InterAACT-2: a Phase 3 Study of Retifanlimab (R) Carboplatin-Paclitaxel (CP) in First-Line (1L) Advanced Squamous Anal Cancer (SCAC)

(Session: Rectal and anal cancer. Sunday, October 25, 7:00-7:45 a.m. ET [12:00-12:45 p.m. CET]. Abstract #3536P.)

INCB123667 (CDK2)

A Phase 3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Controlled Study of INCB123667 with Bevacizumab Versus Bevacizumab Alone as First-Line Maintenance Therapy for Advanced Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, or Primary Peritoneal Cancer Overexpressing Cyclin E1 (MAESTRA 3; GOG-3146; ENGOT-OV106)

(Session: Gynaecological cancers. Monday, October 26, 7:00-7:45 a.m. ET [12:00-12:45 p.m. CET]. Abstract #1336TiP.)

More information regarding the ESMO Congress 2026 can be found at: https://www.esmo.org/meeting-calendar/esmo-congress-2026.

About Incyte

Incyte is redefining what's possible in biopharmaceutical innovation. Through deep scientific expertise and a relentless focus on patients, we have built an established portfolio of first-in-class medicines and an extensive portfolio of next-generation medicines across our key franchises: Hematology, Oncology and Inflammation Autoimmunity.

To learn more, visit Incyte.com and Investor.Incyte.com. Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

Incyte Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the data to be presented by Incyte at the ESMO Congress 2026 and Incyte's expectations regarding the significance of such data, the potential presented by Incyte's investigational therapies such as INCA33890 and INCB161734 and Incyte's aspirations and goals as set forth under the heading "About Incyte."

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including Incyte's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its products and product candidates; the sufficiency of clinical trial data to meet applicable regulatory standards or warrant continued development; the ability to enroll sufficient numbers of subjects in clinical trials; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; Incyte's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed products and product candidates, if approved; Incyte's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its products and technology; Incyte's reliance on third parties and partners; the acceptance of Incyte's products in the marketplace; market competition, sales, marketing, manufacturing and distribution requirements; and those risks and uncertainties discussed in greater detail in Incyte's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Incyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

____________________________________ 1 INCA33890, a TGFßR2×PD-1 bispecific Biclonics antibody, is developed in collaboration with Merus (legacy partnership); Merus is now part of Genmab A/S.

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